The Shotgun/Throwdown: West Virginia loses fourth straight basketball game

The struggles continue for the West Virginia men’s basketball team, as the Mountaineers have lost their fourth straight game since starting Big 12 Conference play. Missing shots near the rim and not converting at the free throw line has been setting the team back for the past few games. WVU also started the game very cold from three-point range, missing the first 10 attempts.

The Mountaineers will try (again) to get back on track on Saturday, when they travel to Norman to face Oklahoma.

Basketball

NCAA denies appeal for Jose Perez to be immediately eligible

Transfer guard Jose Perez had his appeal for an Eligibility waiver denied by the NCAA this week and is not able to play for the Mountaineers this year. The news is especially disappointing for the WVU men’s basketball team, since it could use a spark at this point in the season.

Mountaineers Blast TCU for First Home Conference Win

The West Virginia Women’s basketball team is now 11-4 after a big win over TCU. Fifth-year senior Madisen Smith led the Mountaineers with 18 points and eight assists.

Wrestling

WVU Ranks No. 24 in NWCA Division I Coaches Poll

A win over #21 Pitt helped the West Virginia wrestling team move into the top 25 this week. There are also seven Mountaineers that are individually ranked in their respective weight classes.

Around the Big 12

Well. 2 Kansas goes on late 18-4 run to beat Oklahoma 79-75

#2 Kansas lucked out against the Oklahoma men’s basketball team on Tuesday night, having to come back late in the game to win at home. Sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr. scored a career high with 22 points for the Jayhawks.

Inside College Basketball: #11 Kansas State Defeats Oklahoma State

Senior guard Markquis Nowell led #11 Kansas State to a comeback win over the Oklahoma State basketball team. Nowell had a team-high 20 points and seven assists for the Wildcats.

Around the NCAA

Well. 4 Alabama uses late runs to put away No. 15 Arkansas

#4 Alabama ran the #15 Arkansas basketball team out of their own gym in the second half on Wednesday, thanks to 26 points, three assists, and three steals from Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears.

