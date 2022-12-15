The Seminoles will host the Presbyterian Blue Hose

Up next

Who: Florida State (10-1) vs. Presbyterian (3-6)

When/Where: Thursday, 6 p.m.; Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

TV/Radio: ACC Network/96.5 FM.

More FSU Women’s basketball: Ta’Niya Latson ties career-high in big win over Texas Southern

More on Makayla Timpson: Forward Makayla Timpson has been integral to the Seminoles’ success

FSU men’s basketball: Seminoles win back to back for the first time this season, drops USC Upstate

Three pointers: Since starting 13-0 in the 2019-2020 season, FSU has not posted a better record than 10-1 through its first 11 games. … The Seminoles rank second in the ACC and seventh nationally in scoring, averaging 87.5 points per game. … Guard Ta’Niya Latson, who has claimed ACC Rookie of the Week five straight times, leads FSU in scoring and comes in at No. 5 in the country with 25.5 points per game. … With nine blocks in their win over Texas Southern on Sunday, the Seminoles (6.8) now only trail South Carolina (9.8) in blocks per game. … Sophomore forward Makayla Timpson leads FSU down low, ranking in the top 15 nationally in blocks (10th), double-doubles (13th), field goal percentage (15th) and rebounds (15th). … The Seminoles will face the Blue Hose for the first time in program history. … Guard Mara Neira (12.4) and center Bryanna Brady (11.9) lead Presbyterian in points per game.

What FSU needs to do to win: The Seminoles should dominate the reeling Blue Hose, which rank 330th in turnovers per game (20.9) and have lost five of their last six games. One of those losses came in 78-52 fashion to Florida, a team FSU defeated handily, 92-77. To win this one, though, the Seminoles will need to be focused. It could be easy for them to overlook Presybterian with No. 9 UConn next on the schedule. FSU clashes with the Women’s basketball Powerhouse in Uncasville, Conn. at 1 p.m. Sunday (TV: ESPN). So as long as the Seminoles don’t play out of their element, they should win by a sizable margin.

Reach Carter Karels at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @CarterKarels. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports) and Instagram (tlhnolesports).

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.