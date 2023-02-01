The second wave of the hottest new golf clubs for 2023

In the market for new golf clubs in 2023?

So far this year, there’s been no true “game-changing” technology like TaylorMade’s launch of the “Carbonwood Age” with the Stealth line in 2022, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be shopping for longer, straighter or better new golf Clubs in 2023. Maybe you’ll find something that just fits your eye and feels good in your hands?

After the first wave of new golf club Announcements in early January from TaylorMade (Stealth 2), Callaway (PARADYM), Cobra (AEROJET) and Srixon (Mk II), a second wave of Releases has flooded the market in the past couple weeks with even more choices for new golf clubs in 2023.

Let’s take a deeper look:

Titleist TSR1 driver, Fairway metals and hybrids

Titleist TSR1 drivers and metalwoods have been created for the moderate speed swings that most of us exhibit. Courtesy image

Finally, a line of Clubs for the majority of us who don’t hit it far but love the game. The new Titleist TSR1 driver, Fairway metals and hybrids have been engineered for the moderate, swing-speed player – those with driver swing speeds less than 90 mph. The TSR1 promotes optimal launch conditions through an ultra-lightweight design, enhanced aerodynamics and strategically-placed center of gravity. The TSR1 is roughly 40 grams lighter than the TSR2 thanks to a lighter head, 40-gram shaft and Lightweight grip.

“The TSR1 line represents a continued commitment to deliver speed to every style of player,” said Stephanie Luttrell, Titleist Director of Metalwood Development. “With the TSR1 driver, we found more speed and launch for the player through a Lightweight design, better aerodynamics and our Deepest CG ever in a Titleist driver.”

Cost: TSR1 driver: $599. TSR1 Fairway metals: $349. TSR1 hybrids: $299.

Honma BERES Nx drivers, Fairway woods, hybrids and Irons

The new Honma BERES Nx line of drivers, fairway woods, hybrids and irons sit in the “game-improvement” category. Courtesy photo

The new Honma BERES Nx line of drivers, fairway woods, hybrids and irons sits in the game-improvement category and steers clear of the premium price point of the BERES 3-, 4- and 5-star models. It can still be enjoyed by a broad Handicap range, including better players needing stiffer shaft flexes. This new line features Honma’s Lightweight Holistic design that promotes more swing and ball speed. Specifically, the head shape of the driver – available for men and ladies playing to a 6-to-30 Handicap – sports a draw bias design for maximum distance. All BERES Nx products will be available April 1.

Cost: Drivers: $750. Fairway woods: $500. Hybrids: $400. Irons: $1,500-$2,500.

Titleist TSR2 and TSR3 hybrids

The new Titleist TSR2 hybrid offers forgiving speed and performance, while the TSR3 hybrid counters with next-level precision and workability. Courtesy photo

These all-new Titleist hybrid models – released beginning Feb. 23 – come in two distinct styles: the TSR2 hybridwhich offers forgiving speed and performance, and the TSR3 hybrid, which delivers next-level precision and workability. The TSR2 and TSR3 hybrids made their PGA TOUR debut at The American Express. The TSR2 is a high-launching, mid-low spin, forgiving long-iron replacement that’s best-suited for players who swing in a sweeping motion. The TSR3 is for tinkerers and shot-makers, offering a new 5-position SureFit Adjustable CG Track System.

Cost: $299.

Vokey SM9 Premium wedges and Titleist T100 & T200 Irons

The all-black Titanium Carbide Vapor color of the Vokey SM9 Jet Black Premium wedges stands out. Courtesy image

We know what the walk-up song should be the new Vokey SM9 Jet Black Premium wedges and the new Jet Black Titleist T100, T100•S and T200 Irons … AC/DC’s iconic ‘Back In Black’. The all-black Titanium Carbide Vapor finish will be available March 3 while supplies last. The wedges are paired with a Dynamic Gold Onyx S200 shaft and an all-black Tour Velvet 360 grip with BV Wings for a modern, sleek look. The T100 Black Irons are currently in play by professionals Cameron Smith, Lanto Griffin, CT Pan and Callum Tarren.

Cost: Jet Black Titleist T100, T100•S and T200 irons: $1,699 (7-piece set). Vokey SM9 Jet Black Premium wedges: $249.

A new partnership with Srixon/Cleveland Golf allows Golfers who purchase new Clubs to receive a free 45-day introduction to Arccos Golf technology. Courtesy image

A few days after GolfPass was introduced the Srizon ZX Mk II driver and Woodsthe new Srizon ZX Mk II Irons were announced. Designed for the best ball-strikers in the world, ZX7 Mk II Irons are for players, while the ZX5, ZX4 and the ZX Mk II Utility Iron use MainFrame technology, a variable thickness pattern of grooves, channels, and cavities carefully milled into the backside of the faces to maximize flex at impact. It not only boosts ball speed, but also repositions mass away from the face and into the toe for better forgiveness and consistency on every shot. Perhaps the biggest news is that the purchase of the ZX MK II Woods or Irons unlocks a free set of Arccos smart sensors and a 45-day free trial of the award-winning Arccos Caddie platform. Learn more about Arccos here.

Cost: $1,999.99.

Cleveland RTX 6 ZipCore Wedge and CBX Full-Face 2 Wedge

Cleveland Golf RTX 6 ZipCore wedges also offer the free introduction to Arccos technology. Courtesy photo

Cleveland gives Golfers a choice between two new wedges: the RTX 6 ZipCore Wedge and the CBX Full-Face 2 Wedge. The ZipCore wedge is designed to consistently hit high-spin shots no matter the lie, due in part to three new advancements – a HydraZip face, UltiZip grooves, and upgraded ZipCore technologies. Purchasing a ZipCore Wedge also unlocks the Arccos free trial mentioned above. Meanwhile, the CBX Full-Face 2 is designed to be more forgiving with a larger face, along with added HydraZip, ZipCore, and UltiZip technologies. It is built for golfers looking for the right balance of forgiveness and versatility.

Cost: $169.99.

Wilson Dynapower drivers, Fairway woods, hybrids and Irons

The Wilson Dynapower brand first debuted in 1956, but has re-emerged with modern twists, such as a carbon driver. Courtesy photo

Wilson is turning back the clock with the modern version of the Dynapower sub-brand that first debuted seven decades ago. In 1956, Wilson introduced the original Dynapower iron and its patented bore-through hosel design that redistributed weight directly behind the hitting area for more power. The 2023 Wilson Dynapower Irons build on this same weighting concept to Redefine distance. Using exclusive Dynapower AI modeling, Wilson analyzed thousands of permutations to identify the perfect variable thickness option for each section of the face to make more of the clubface hot, especially center-to-toe where approximately 85 percent of shots are hit. The new Dynapower adjustable drivers are available in carbon or titanium. The price points make these Wilson Releases some of the most affordable new golf clubs in 2023.

Cost: Drivers: $429.99-$499.99. Fairway woods: $249.99. Hybrids: $219.99. Irons: $799.99-$899.99.

Mizuno ST-230 drivers, metalwoods & hybrids & Mizuno S23 wedges

Mizuno’s ST-230 series features a new energy source – the CORTECH Chamber – set inside three new ST-230 drivers, the ST-Z Fairway and hybrid. Courtesy image

Four years developing Mizuno’s Speed ​​Technology (ST) Metalwood Project has led to the ST-230 series and a new energy source – the CORTECH Chamber, which is Featured in three new Mizuno ST-230 drivers, the ST-Z Fairway and hybrid. The CORTECH Chamber encases a stainless-steel weight with elastomeric TPU, taking stress from the clubface and creating an additional source of energy. At the same time, it locates weight closer to the clubface to reduce spin rates, while contributing to a more solid, powerful sensation at impact. “Our player testing over the years shows that placing extra weight close to the face results in faster ball speeds and low spin rates,” says David Llewellyn, Director of R&D for Mizuno. The Mizuno S23 wedges feature a shorter hosel and a heel-oriented cavity allowing greater mass to be pushed towards the toe. This creates a centered sweet spot, as opposed to a heel-side location in conventional wedges.

Cost: Drivers: $499.95-$549.95. Fairway woods: $299.95. Hybrids: $249.95. Wedges: $160.

Scotty Cameron Super Select Putters

Ten new Super Select Putters from Scotty Cameron are being released in 2023. Courtesy image

Putter geeks and collectors better amp up their credit card limits to prepare for the release of 10 Super Select Putters from Scotty Cameron. Six models – Super Select Newport, Newport Plus, Newport 2, Newport 2 Plus, Newport 2.5 Plus and Squareback 2 – will be available beginning March 17. The Super Select Fastback 1.5, Del Mar and the new GOLO 6 and GOLO 6.5 models will follow on May 19. Four different models will be offered for lefties. These blade and mid-mallet designs offer better performance, new milling techniques, refined shapes, improved multi-material construction and cutting-edge weight distribution.

Cost: $449.

Cleveland Frontline Elite Putter

Frontline Elite Putter line from CLEVELAND GOLF features eight carefully crafted models with improved forward weighting and face technology. Courtesy of JMDM

The all-new Cleveland Frontline Elite Putter features eight carefully crafted models with improved forward weighting and face technology, all designed to help golfers hit straighter putts with consistent speed and distance. Frontline Elite Putters reduce adverse effects of off-center strikes. Each putter includes Speed ​​Optimized Face Technology (SOFT) where individualized groove patterns, specific to each putter shape, balance energy transfer across an enlarged striking area, normalizing ball speeds and helping miss-hits travel a similar distance to perfectly struck putts.

Cost: $249.99-$299.99.

Evnroll is launching its V-Series of putters. Courtesy photo

The new Evnroll V-Series Putter line features the addition of interchangeable weights alongside a choice of hosel options and a mix of blade or mallet heads. The V-Series (standing for ‘versatile’) not only allows Golfers to Customize toe Hang and offset to suit their putting stroke, but also to dial in their preferred swing weight and stroke preference. There are three options in the EV5 Series. The Z.1 is the newest member of the ZERO family. New models have also been introduced to the Midlock putter line.

Cost: $419.99-$469.99.