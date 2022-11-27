The SEC Football Final offers high praise for the Gamecocks

After defeating back-to-back top 10 teams and finishing out the season strong, South Carolina has garnered a lot of national attention as they will now wait to see where they will go Bowling to wrap up the season.

The Gamecocks (8-4, 4-4) snapped a seven-game losing streak to their in-state rival on Saturday afternoon in the 31-30 win over the Tigers in Memorial Stadium. The win also snapped the Tigers 40-game home winning streak.

Following the conclusion of all of Saturday’s games, SEC Football Final on SEC Network dissected the Gamecocks’ win over the Tigers and they would come away very impressed with what head Coach Shane Beamer and his team have done to wrap up the 2022 regular season.

Chris Doering, a former Florida wide receiver and current college football Analyst for the SEC Network detailed what a win like that can do for South Carolina’s program.

“I think it means a ton to their program,” Doering said. “Coming off of two very disappointing losses. They lost at home to Missouri and Spencer Rattler made the comment afterwards that we didn’t really understand the game plan. Then, two weeks later they go to Gainesville, and they don’t score a single Offensive point. All of a sudden, they go into Tennessee as a huge underdog, they win that game at home against the Vols. Go on the road to Clemson, win this game.

“Two top 10 wins in a matter of seven days. I think this is setting the table for the future. What they did in terms of bringing in transfer Portal guys. The acclimation to the culture. It is going to be a great advertisement for where this program is heading.”

Rattler has recorded back-to-back stout performances and Benjamin Watsona former Georgia tight end and current SEC Network college football studio analyst, came away impressed with what he saw from South Carolina’s signal caller.

“Spencer Rattler was incredible,” Watson said. “I think for me, it’s his mental toughness. You go down 14-0 against your in-state Rival on the road after you have thrown six touchdowns the week before. Then, you throw a pick six, not only a pick six early in the game, but you throw another interception going in. So that is a 14-point swing that you as a quarterback have given up. But you know what he did.

“They said, ‘You know, I am going to shake that off. I am going to forget about it. I am going to hit my guy Juice Wells for 131 yards. I am going to lead this team. I am going to make plays throwing the ball downfield which is something that we talked about with Spencer Rattler earlier in the season. Taking the shot. Not over analyzing things. Trusting his playmakers. That’s what he did.”

Rattler would throw for 360 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions on 25-of-39 passing. He would also record a rushing touchdown.

Special teams came up huge once again for South Carolina as they would force two turnovers and would connect on the go-ahead field goal as Mitch Jeter booted one through the uprights from 35 yards out to give his team a 31-30 lead with 10:54 left in the game. Punter Kai Kroeger was also excellent he punted the ball seven times for 376 yards with four, 50-plus yard punts and five which were downed inside the 20.

“When special teams are emphasized from the top down, the players take it seriously,” Doering said. “It is time to give some praise to Pete Lembo, the special teams Coach because of the job that he does to get those guys ready to go. Kai Kroeger today, seven punts, four of them were over 50 yards. Five of them were downed inside the 20. That makes the Clemson offense have to go a lot longer to try to score.

“They also were able to get two takeaways alone on special teams today. Then, how about Gluttony Brown, return in the second half, 37 yards down to the 26 that leads to their first touchdown. The momentum completely swung. Can’t say enough about what this team does. It has been all year long. Special teams here are emphasized. It has won multiple games for them. I love the fact that you talk about three phases and that one is as equal as the offense and defense.”