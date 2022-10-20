The Scoop – Wednesday October 19, 2022

QwikCut October

Bryan Bossard, an Assistant Coach at Delaware State and former player at Delaware, has passed away at 55 years old. Bossard joined the Hornets’ staff as running backs & tight ends Coach prior to the 2020 season and was promoted to Offensive Coordinator Midway through the fall 2021 season. He coached the first two games of the 2022 campaign before stepping down due to his illness. Please join us in praying for his family.

