The Scoop – Wednesday December 7, 2022

Western Michigan: Our article from earlier today is Western Michigan’s pursuit of Lance Taylor to become their new head coach.

Colorado: As we reported Monday, Bill O’Boyle has now made it official, he’s Prime’s Offensive line coach.

Badger State: North Carolina Offensive line Coach Jack Bicknell is headed to Wisconsin with Phil Longo.

Colorado: We shared over the weekend that Alabama Assistant Defensive Coordinator Charles Kelly was Prime’s choice for Defensive Coordinator and that the deal was coming. Tonight, Brian Howell reports the deal is now in place to bring Kelly to Boulder.

Badger State: North Carolina Offensive Coordinator Phil Longo is expected to be the new Offensive Coordinator for Luke Fickell.

Kentucky: Jay Boulware, who has previous stops at Oklahoma and Texas, is expected to be the new running backs Coach and special teams coordinator, per Matt Jones.

Pasadena City College (JC – CA): Pasadena City College is seeking an experienced Offensive Coordinator with a master’s degree in Kinesiology, Physical Education, Exercise Science, or equivalent. This coaching position includes classes each semester as an Adjunct instructor and an additional stipend. Please send your resume to rtuck[email protected]

Minnesota: PJ Fleck inks new seven-year deal at Minnesota.

Cincinnati: Scott Satterfield’s staff is starting to take shape.

BYU: New defensive coordinator Jay Hill shares that they plan to retain Corners Coach Jernaro Gilford.

Texas A&M-Commerce (FCS): Texas A&M-Commerce is set to hire an Arena football Legend as its next head coach, sources tell FootballScoop.

Louisville: Louisville has its man. The Cardinals are reportedly finalizing a deal to bring U of L alum, former U of L Assistant coach, and Purdue head Coach Jeff Brohm home.

Fresno State: Defensive quality control Coach Brad Vonnahme has been hired to lead the program at Crespi HS (CA).

Southern Illinois (FCS): Southern Illinois University is seeking a Director of Football Operations. Interested Candidates can email Ryan McVicker at [email protected]

BYU: Late last night, sources told FootballScoop Kalani Sitake has his eyes on his new defensive coordinator. This deal has now become official.

Edward Waters (D-II – FL): Edward Waters University is looking for an opponent to fill an open date on their schedule for 11/4/23. Will travel and are looking to receive a game Guarantee. If interested please contact Head Coach Toriano Morgan ([email protected])

Badger State: The upcoming Guaranteed Rate Bowl will be approximately Jim Leonhard’s 200th game as a Wisconsin Badger and, for the time being, his last.

Arizona State: Sources tell FootballScoop Kenny Dillingham is looking to hit a long ball with his tenth Assistant hire.

Cal: Sources confirm to FootballScoop that Jake Spavital will be Cal’s new offensive coordinator.

UNLV: Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom is the new head coach at UNLV.

Missouri Western (D-II): Sources tell FootballScoop Missouri Western plans to name Tyler Fenwick their new head coach.

Arizona State: Fresno State Offensive line Coach / run game Coordinator Saga Tuitele is leaving to join the Sun Devils in the same role, sources tell FootballScoop. Chris Karpman has shared the same.

Broyles Award: TCU Offensive Coordinator Garrett Riley has won the 2022 Broyles Award.

Northern Colorado (FCS): BYU Assistant Ed Lamb will be the new head coach for Northern Colorado, sources tell FootballScoop.

Western Michigan: Our update is Western Michigan’s search which is headed towards a hire in the coming days.

Arizona State: FootballScoop can confirm that Ra’Shaad Samples is leaving the Rams to join Kenny Dillingham’s staff.

