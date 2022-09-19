The Scoop – Tuesday September 13, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. [email protected] or 225.229.3429

Winning Box Scores: We’ve studied every FBS box score through two weeks. The two biggest surprises so far? Syracuse and Duke.

South Dakota (FCS): Sources tell FootballScoop that South Dakota has decided to make a change at offensive coordinator.

Denver Broncos: The Broncos utterly botched the final minute of their loss to Seattle last night, and watching Peyton Manning process it in real time was some fantastic television.

XFL: View every single Coach and football staffer in the XFL here.

Iowa: Hawkeye fans finally have something Offensive to cheer about…

Nebraska: We went in depth on yesterday’s Podcast discussing candidates for the Nebraska head coaching position.

Northwestern: And we Meussling has joined the program as Assistant director of football operations. They previously held the same title at Western Kentucky.

West Virginia: WVU AD Shane Lyons is asking the fan base for patience.

Oakland City (Sprint – IN): Oakland City University is accepting applications for a Graduate Assistant position. Open to candidates on either side of the ball, looking for the best fit. This is a 10-month appointment that will begin in January. Compensation includes partial tuition, housing, meals, and a chance to get college coaching experience. The successful candidate will report to the Head Coach. Job Details: Academic monitoring, game planning, coaching your own position, recruitment of potential student-athletes, and other duties as assigned. Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree, relevant coaching or playing experience, and acceptance into the Master of Business or Master of Education programs. Applicants are encouraged to send a letter of application, resume and references to [email protected]

Washington State: Jake Dickert points to a change in Offensive Philosophy with the new “Coug Raid” and new OC Eric Morris as a big reason for their win in Madison.

Texas A&M: Is Jimbo Fisher going to give up play calling responsibilities?

SEC Shorts: This is too good not to share. Enjoy!

