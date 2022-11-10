The Scoop – Tuesday November 8, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. [email protected] or 225.229.3429

Ball Tonight: Three games tonight. Eastern Michigan at Akron (7 p.m. EST on ESPN), Ohio at Miami (7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN2), and Ball State at Toledo (8 p.m. EST on ESPN).

ESPN: Dan Orlovsky is open about his desire to coach one day. What if Jeff Saturday built a whole coaching staff of ESPN on-air talent?

Indianapolis Colts: The Colts are going with Parks Frazier as their new Offensive play caller. This is interesting…

Vanderbilt: After a Facebook comment in support of Kanye West speaking his mind, Vanderbilt University has decided to have Dan Jackson “step back” from his coaching duties.

Snow (JC – UT): Snow College is accepting applications for a running backs coach. Previous coaching experience is required. Bachelors degree is also required. Duties include but are not limited to: Coaching running backs, recruiting an assigned area and position, academic monitoring of assigned student athletes, film breakdown, game planning responsibilities, and on campus housing duties. Position can include Housing. Football stipend, and stipend for teaching PE classes. Preference will be given to candidates who can live on campus. Position can start as soon as Dec. 1st, but no later than Jan. 6th Please send resume and references to [email protected]

Virginia-Lynchburg (NCCAA): Virginia University of Lynchburg is seeking an Assistant Coach for Wide Receivers. Responsibilities include certain aspects of the football program. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Interested applicants should send a resume, and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to head Coach Tim Newman at [email protected]

Western Kentucky: Yeah, the Hilltoppers went there. Big Red is on the Lids and this is a sight to behold.

Interim Head Coaches: Tracking the records of the 9 interim head coaches in major college football, where 7 of the 9 come from the Offensive side of the ball.

Oregon: Dan Lanning was asked about Rumors that he’s interested in the opening at Auburn, and provided a really good response.

Graceland (NAIA – IA): Graceland University located in Lamoni, IA is seeking a Home Game for the 2023 Season. Open dates are August 26th and October 7th. Prefer to fill the August 26th date If interested, please email [email protected]

Virginia-Lynchburg (NCCAA): Virginia University of Lynchburg is seeking two Assistant coaches for Defensive Ends and Linebackers. Responsibilities include certain aspects of the football program. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Interested applicants should send a resume, and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to Head Coach, Tim Newman, at [email protected]

Pac-12: The league could have a new member as early as this week, according to a report this morning. However, the denials have been just as quick.

Mike Leach: Unhappy with how his receivers were playing Saturday, Leach took away their chairs on the sideline to send a message.

Indianapolis Colts: Frank Reich has been fired after compiling a 40-33 record.

NFL and NAIA Head Coach Changes: Track all the head coaching movements from NAIA to the NFL via this page.

FBS OC Changes | FBS DC Changes | FBS HC Buyout Tracker

Yesterday’s Scoop can be found here. Additionally hit any of the images below to find a previous day’s scoop.