The Scoop – Tuesday November 22, 2022

Ball Tonight: Two games on tonight. Ball State at Miami (OH) (7pm EST on ESPN+), and Bowling Green at Ohio (7pm EST on ESPNU).

Arizona State: An update on Arizona State’s search…

Kansas: Lance Leipold has reportedly agreed to terms on a new deal that would keep him in Lawrence for the long haul.

Washington: Kalen DeBoer has agreed to an extension through the 2028 season.

Texas A&M-Commerce (FCS): David Bailiff will not return as the Lions’ head coach, sources tell FootballScoop.

Auburn: Updating Auburn’s search. The latest….

Rivalry Week preview: Scott and JB with quick thoughts on the best games over the next few days. The FootballScoop Rivalry Week Podcast is live on your favorite podcast destinations Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and….well you’ll find it.

Arizona Cardinals: Following “an incident” over the weekend leading up to their game in Mexico City, Kliff Kingsbury has dismissed a member of his Offensive staff.

UW-Whitewater (D-III): The school has now made official what we shared this morning, head Coach Kevin Bullis is retiring.

Waynesburg University (D-III – PA): Waynesburg University is accepting applications for a Graduate Assistant Position. Applicants will be responsible for coaching their own position group (Offensive Skill), including meetings and film sessions. Applicants will also be responsible for managing their own recruiting territory. Job responsibilities include but are not limited to; coaching, film breakdown, recruiting, game preparation, community outreach and other duties assigned by the head coach. Needs to be efficient in Hudl, Visio, and Microsoft Office. The position will include a full tuition waiver (Master’s Degree), and an annual stipend of $10,000. A bachelor’s degree and admission into a Graduate program at Waynesburg University is required. Review of applications will begin immediately. Candidates must submit a resume and letter of interest, a writing sample, and a written statement that articulates how the candidate intends to incorporate the mission of the University with the requirements and function of the position to [email protected] Also include the names, addresses, emails, and phone numbers of three references. Include transcripts (unofficial copies are acceptable initially). No calls please.

Tennessee Titans: Despite his recent DUI charge, Todd Downing will continue on as Offensive Coordinator for the Titans, head Coach Mike Vrabel shared today, going on to note that there may be a chance pending the legal process.

Waynesburg University (D-III – PA): Waynesburg University is seeking applicants for the position of Assistant Football Coach. Bachelor’s Degree required, Master’s degree preferred in Sports Management and/or related field. Experience in coaching college/professional football. Background as both a Defensive Coordinator and Defensive Coach is essential. The candidate should possess the ability to counsel current players, prospective athletes, family members, and alumni. Must be able to work nights, weekends, and holidays. Travel is required for this position. Thus, a valid driver’s license is required. Knowledge of the recruitment process, along with a general understanding of the NCAA rules and regulations preferred. The position will oversee the football program at the institution, with duties including recruiting, coaching, and development of student-athletes associated with an NCAA Division III program. This is a full-time, benefits-eligible position. Successful candidates must demonstrate a strong Christian faith, a commitment to the University’s Mission and a demonstrated commitment to that faith, through his/her professional responsibilities, relationships and the mentoring of students. Send resume/cv and letter of interest, along with a written statement that articulates the relationship between the candidate’s profession and his/her Christian faith, and names/addresses/phone numbers of five references. Include transcripts (unofficial copies are acceptable initially). Apply to the Human Resources Office, Waynesburg University, 51 West College Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, e-mail: [email protected] For further information, please see the University home page www.waynesburg.edu. No calls please.

Mercer (FCS – GA): Mercer University Football is seeking candidates for the position of Director of Football Creative Services and On Campus Recruiting. This is a full-time position with benefits. Interested candidates should email a resume, references, and portfolio to Bennett Houston at [email protected] Review of applicants will begin immediately until the position is filled.

UW-Whitewater (D-III): One of the premier jobs in Division III is about to come open, as sources share that Kevin Bullis plans to retire.

Walsh (D-II – OH): Walsh University is looking for a Defensive GA position to work with defensive backs. Compensation includes a $5,000 annual stipend, full tuition, but no room and board. Responsibilities include Coaching a defensive position, film breakdown, data entry, helping with recruiting and operations, assisting with game preparation and Scouting reports, and any other duties assigned by the staff. Prefer applicants to have experience with Hudl, Visio, and Excel. Prefer candidates with connections in Northeast Ohio due to not having housing available. Must be able to be admitted to Graduate school. Please email cover letter and resume to [email protected]

Lane Kiffin: Lane takes aim at a local Reporter who attempted to break the news that he’s off to Auburn after the Egg Bowl.

Endicott (D-III – MA): Endicott College is seeking an opponent for the 2023 season for Week 3 (weekend of 9/16/23). Endicott is looking for the best fit and is open to Home or Away games. If interested, or if you have any questions, please email head Coach Paul McGonagle at [email protected]

Lenoir-Rhyne University (D-II – NC): Lenior-Rhyne is seeking candidates for the position of Special Teams Coordinator / Tight Ends coach. This is a full-time position with benefits. Interested candidates should email a cover letter, resume, and professional references to [email protected] Review of applicants will begin immediately until the position is filled. NO PHONE CALLS!

Beloit (D-III – WI): Beloit College is seeking two entry level candidates for Assistant football Coach positions. Preference will be given to candidates who have played college football and or coached college football. The positions can start as early as Dec 1st, 1 on offense and 1 on defense. Looking for candidates with WR backgrounds on the Offense, looking for best available on the Defensive side. Compensation for this position is $12,500 spread out over 11 months, a meal plan, and on campus housing. This is a non-benefited position. These candidates will be coaching their own position, have their own recruiting area, as well as other duties within the football program. Extra duties outside of football will include possible on-call duties with Residence Life or duties assigned by our Powerhouse Staff. If you have serious interest in a Fantastic opportunity to help build a football program, please email your Cover Letter, Resume, and 3 References to head Coach Ted Soenksen at [email protected] No phone calls.

Limestone (D-II – SC): Limestone University is seeking applicants for their open defensive coordinator position. Position is full time with benefits. Please send resumes to [email protected]

Geneva (D-III – PA): Geneva College is looking for three Graduate assistants interested in earning a degree in Masters of Higher Education. These positions will receive a 1/3 reduction in tuition and a stipend of $8000. Candidates must send a Statement of Christian Faith, resume and cover letter to Head Football Coach Geno DeMarco at [email protected] These positions are to begin Spring or Fall Semester 2023. Candidates should have experience in either multi-media or social media with football knowledge/experience at the linebacker, running back, or Offensive line positions. Each candidate must be admitted into the Masters of Higher Education program.

Walsh University (D-II – OH): Walsh University is seeking a Fall 2023 Week 2 game. We are open to home or away opportunities. Any interest, please contact Head Coach John Fankhauser at [email protected]

Texas A&M Kingsville (D-II – TX): TAMUK is looking to fill both a defensive and an Offensive Graduate Assistant position. Positions will be responsible for the following: film breakdown, practice organization, game day preparation, recruiting area, student athlete development, and other duties assigned by the Head Football Coach. This position will include tuition assistance and a meal plan. Qualifications include bachelor’s degree and acceptance into Graduate program. All interested applicants should email [email protected] Please include a cover letter, resume, and three references. No phone calls.

Montclair State (D-III – NJ): Rick Giancola retires, ending a 40-year run leading the program.

Matt Rhule: If this interview is any indication, the former Panthers head coach is itching to get back on the sidelines ASAP.

Lehigh (FCS – PA): Change is expected atop the Lehigh program, sources tell FootballScoop.

Saint Anselm (D-III – NH): Saint Anselm College is looking for two games in 2023. (Week 2 September 9th) and Week 11 (November 11). We are open to all discussions but prefer D-II opponents. Please email Assistant Coach Chadd Braine to discuss this opportunity. [email protected]

Northern Colorado (FCS): Ed McCaffrey is out after two seasons, sources tell FootballScoop.

West Texas A&M (D-II): Hunter Hughes will not return as head coach, sources tell FootballScoop.

Broyles Award: The list of candidates for the 2022 Broyles Award is now down to 15.

Bucknell (FCS – PA): Sources tell FootballScoop that Bucknell is making Offensive staff changes, including at coordinator.

Central Missouri (D-II): Two Coordinator changes are coming to the staff, sources tell FootballScoop.

Lamar (FCS – TX): Blane Morgan won’t return as head coach at Lamar.

Miami: Asked about the performance of Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis, Mario Cristobal offered, “You don’t share certain things in public.”

Towson (FCS – MD): After more than a decade of stability, change is coming to Towson.

