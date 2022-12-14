The Scoop – Tuesday December 13, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. [email protected] or 225.229.3429

The incomparable Mike Leach died late last night. His family noted his final act of charity was participating in organ donation. Leach was a good and faithful servant until the end. Sword well swung, Mike. God bless and rest in peace.

Stanford: Sources tell FootballScoop Sac State receivers Coach Tyler Osborne and running backs Coach Malcolm Agnew will be following Troy Taylor to Stanford.

Highland (CC – KS): Dedrick (DJ) Mayo is being named head coach of the Scotties.

West Texas A&M (D-II): Nebraska Kearney (D-II) head Coach Josh Lynn will be the new head Coach at West Texas A&M FootballScoop can confirm. Lynn will be introduced Friday.

Sacramento State (FCS): Defensive Coordinator Andy Thompson has been promoted to head coach.

Florida Atlantic: David Beaty is making his long-awaited return to college football in Boca Raton, sources tell FootballScoop.

West Florida (D-II): Kaleb Nobles has been named head coach at West Florida. Quite an interesting hire here.

Colorado State – Pueblo (D-II): Sources tell FootballScoop John Wristen is stepping aside to take a new leadership role within the University.

Texas State: Incarnate Word (FCS – TX) Offensive Coordinator Mack Leftwich is following GJ Kinne to San Marcos as Offensive coordinator. Leftwich led the #1 offense in the country last fall.

Western Michigan: New head Coach Lance Taylor inked a five-year deal worth at least $850k annually with the ability to earn $100k in bonus for winning the MAC and leading the Broncos to a Bowl game, per Tony Paul.

South Carolina: Special teams Coordinator Pete Lembo has received a one-year contract extension and pay raise that bumps his annual pay to $725k, per The State. His previous deal paid him $465k annually through 2024.

South Carolina: The addition of Dowell Loggains as the Gamecocks new Offensive Coordinator is now official.

Southern Illinois (FCS): Sources tell FootballScoop that Veteran Coach Pat Poore has retired and Western Illinois Assistant Zach Grant, who has worked with both running backs at receivers with the Leathernecks, has been hired to coach the tight ends.

North Texas: Eric Morris is the new leader at North Texas.

North Alabama: Morgan Cruce has been named running backs coach. Cruce spent last season as the head coach at Brighton HS (TN).

Warner University (NAIA – FL): Warner University is looking for a home opponent to fill an open date on their schedule for 9/9/23 or 9/16/23. Will travel to you on 9/14/24. If interested please contact Head Coach Dialleo Burks Sr at [email protected]

Indianapolis Colts: With the departure of Klayton Adams to Stanford now official, Assistant Offensive line Coach Kevin Mawae has been promoted to tight ends Coach and Reggie Wayne will assist him with the routes element.

Western New England (D-III – MA): Western New England seeks applicants for a Defensive Coordinator. This is a full-time position with benefits available. Duties will include coaching, recruiting, and other tasks under the direction of the head football coach. Bachelor’s degree is required. If interested please email your resume and References to Head Coach Jason Lebeau at [email protected]

Purdue: Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is the new head coach of the Boilermakers.

Coastal Carolina: Sources tell FootballScoop Tim Beck is seeking to hire Travis Trickett for a key role.

Valparaiso (FCS – IN): Valparaiso is currently hiring a wide receivers coach. This position Coach would work closely with the Offensive Coordinator and staff, with primary responsibilities being on-field coaching, development and national recruitment of academically qualified student athletes. As a full time, benefits-eligible role, the successful candidate will have demonstrated success as a coach, recruiter, and strong interpersonal skills. Please send resume, cover letter, and references to [email protected]

Sam Houston: Head Coach KC Keeler, a candidate for jobs at Texas State and North Texas, will sign an extension to remain with the Bearkats, tweets Mike Craven of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. Keeler is 85-27 at the school since 2014; SHSU is set to join Conference USA in 2023.

Nebraska: Jarrett Wishon and Mike Wallace have joined the staff, per 247. Wishon previously served in an Assistant to the head Coach role with Matt Rhule with the Panthers and Wallace previously served as director of player personnel for Rhule at Baylor.

Valparaiso (FCS – IN): Valparaiso University is looking for offensive, defensive, and special teams interns. These positions are available to those aspiring to get into the coaching profession. Positions include, but are not limited to: assisting position coach, developing recruiting database, video editing/coordinating, film sharing, managing Scout team, Weekly data input, Weekly reports, and other duties assigned by the head coach. Ideal candidates are organized and have knowledge in Hudl/video editing, Microsoft Excel, Visio, Word, PowerPoint and other computer skills. This position WILL include housing along with a $500 monthly stipend. There are no other benefits associated with this position. The position will begin immediately. Please send a resume and cover letter to [email protected]

Jackson State (FCS – MS): Sources tell FootballScoop JSU is poised to name TC Taylor the new head coach.

Louisville: Tom Dienhart tweets that Purdue co-defensive coordinator / defensive line coach Mark Hagen will join Jeff Brohm at Louisville.

New Haven (D-II – CT): The University of New Haven has a Graduate Assistant position available starting in the Spring 2023 semester with an expected start date of January 17th, 2023. The position comes with paid full time Graduate school tuition, a small meal allowance, and a $2,500 per semester stipend . No Housing is included. The position will be filled as soon as possible with the best offensive or defensive candidate. Please send a cover letter and resume to Director of Football Operations Cole Richter at [email protected]

UConn: Furman (FCS – SC) running backs Coach / recruiting Coordinator Antonio Wilcox is expected to fill the running backs job, Pete Thamel shares.

Stanford: Troy Taylor is hiring Klayton Adams from the Indianapolis Colts’ staff sources shared with FootballScoop.

Western New Mexico (D-II): Western New Mexico University invites applicants for Graduate Assistants for both defensive backs AND running backs. These positions will start immediately. Responsibilities will include coaching a position and all duties assigned by the Head Coach. Acceptance into the WNMU Graduate program is required. Compensation for the position is a tuition waiver, housing, and $5,000 per year. Minority coaches are encouraged to apply. All interested applicants, please email [email protected] with resume and references. Please state in the Subject Line which position you are applying for (DBs or RBs).

Monmouth (D-III – IL): Monmouth is looking to hire a linebackers coach and a defensive backs coach. See links for details and how to apply.

McPherson (NAIA – KS): McPherson College has an outside linebacker position open. Candidate will Coach their own position, have a HS & JC recruiting area, will have game planning & breakdown responsibilities, assist with the weight room, assist with special teams, and other duties as assigned by the head coach. Compensation is $12k + housing, and most meals. All interested applicants apply through this link.

Mississippi State: Please continue to pray for Mike Leach.

Pro Bowl: Continuing to search for a spark to make the Pro Bowl relevant again, this year we’ll get a Manning vs. Manning match up.

