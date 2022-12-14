The Scoop – Tuesday December 13, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. [email protected] or 225.229.3429

The incomparable Mike Leach died late last night. His family noted his final act of charity was participating in organ donation. Leach was a good and faithful servant until the end. Sword well swung, Mike. God bless and rest in peace.

