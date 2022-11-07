The Scoop – Thursday October 27, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. [email protected] or 225.229.3429

UIU October 23

Ball tonight: Virginia Tech at NC State (7:30pm ET ESPN), Louisiana Lafayette at Southern Miss 7:30pm ET – ESPN2) and Utah at Wazzu (11pm ET / 9pm PT – FS1) in the Collegiate ranks. Ravens at the Bucs 8:15pm ET – Prime Video in the league.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button