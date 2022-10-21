The Scoop – Thursday October 20, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. [email protected] or 225.229.3429

Ball tonight: Virginia at Georgia Tech (7:30et – ESPN) & Troy at South Alabama (7:30et ESPNU) in the Collegiate ranks. In the league, the Saints play Arizona at 8:15 on Prime Video.

Arkansas Pine Bluff (FCS): Sources tell FootballScoop APB is making a change at the top. Doc Gamble’s run as head coach is over. Update> UAPB has now made this official.

Tennessee Titans: NFL’s #CrucialCatch campaign hits close to home for Titans Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing.

FootballScoop Podcast: We discuss all the big games this weekend. Oh, and that open. Yeah, Scott came out of the blocks strong this week.

James Franklin: The Big House is as iconic as it gets, but James Franklin calls Michigan’s one tunnel “a problem” and wants to see the Big Ten step in.

Wake Forest: Wake Forest Video has open internship spots for the year 2023. These positions will start in January and July and will assist with creative film (recruiting, Weekly highlights, social media), Filming practices, and working with the football staff with any DVSport or technological needs. NO COACHING RESPONSIBILITIES. This position is paid (approximately 18 hours/week, no benefits) and best suited for those who have recently graduated. To be considered for this position, please email your resume to Ben Baker at [email protected] and use the subject line “Video Internship”.

On the Line: The biggest games on the college football schedule, where first place is up for grabs in six conference or division races, highlighted by the biggest Pac-12 game in a decade, the biggest Syracuse game in 50 years, and a sneaky-big game in San Antonio. Here’s On the Line this week.

Prime vs. Mint: How the NFL takes center stage in FCS Showdown featuring Coach Prime and Coach Mint.

Sam Houston (FCS – TX): The head coach has called SHSU’s Offensive numbers “pretty horrible,” and so the Bearkats are changing coordinators.

NFL and NAIA Head Coach Changes: Track all the head coaching movements from NAIA to the NFL via this page.

