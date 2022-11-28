The Scoop – Thursday November 24, 2022

Enjoy family, food, and some football today and take time to give thanks for the Blessings bestowed upon each of us this Thanksgiving.

Ball Today: Two college and three NFL games are today. Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alabama State (3pm EST on ESPN+), and then the Egg Bowl with Mississippi State at Ole Miss (7pm EST on ESPN). NFL games start at 12:30 with the Bills at Lions (12:30p EST on CBS) and then the Giants at Cowboys (4:30p EST on FOX), and the Patriots at Vikings (8:20p EST on NBC).

