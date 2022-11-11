The Scoop – Thursday November 10, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. [email protected] or 225.229.3429

UIU October 23

FootballScoop Podcast: Discussing the biggest games on week 11’s schedule, the FootballScoop podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and….well you’ll find it. If you want to watch along, hit us on Youtube.

New Orleans Breakers (USFL): The Breakers have hired Veteran NFL Assistant John DeFilippo as the new head coach of the organization. DeFilippo, who has coached for 8 NFL teams and four Division I programs, replaces Larry Fedora, who recently stepped away to spend more time with his family.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button