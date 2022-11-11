The Scoop – Thursday November 10, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. [email protected] or 225.229.3429

New Orleans Breakers (USFL): The Breakers have hired Veteran NFL Assistant John DeFilippo as the new head coach of the organization. DeFilippo, who has coached for 8 NFL teams and four Division I programs, replaces Larry Fedora, who recently stepped away to spend more time with his family.

Virginia-Lynchburg (NCCAA): Virginia University of Lynchburg is currently seeking a Recruiting Analyst for Football. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Interested applicants should send a resume, and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to Head Coach, Tim Newman, at [email protected]

Springfield (D-III – MA): Springfield College has two Graduate Assistant openings starting in the Fall of 2023. Interviews will begin immediately. The position covers a full time academic course load (the academic programs typically take two years to complete) and a $7,800 stipend. There is no housing or meals associated with the position. Graduate assistants at Springfield will have their own position group to work with where they will be expected to run their own meetings, plan practice, run individual time, contribute to game planning, work with special teams, and other duties assigned by the head coach. The candidate will also be responsible for the recruitment of student athletes and will be expected to recruit on the road year round. Preference will be given to candidates with experience coaching at the high school or collegiate level, living in the northeast, as well as skills with Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Power Point, and Visio), DVSport, Hudl, and Photoshop. The position is contingent upon being accepted to Graduate school at Springfield College. Candidates must have an undergraduate GPA of 3.0 or higher and may have to take the GREs depending on their academic program of study. All interested applicants should send their cover letter, resume, and list of three professional references to [email protected]

Quincy (D-II – IL): QU is seeking applicants for multiple Graduate Assistant positions working with the OFFENSE and DEFENSE. Benefits include tuition, stipend, housing and some meals. Interested candidates should forward their resume to Head Football Coach Gary Bass at [email protected] No phone calls please.

Beloit (D-III – WI): Beloit College is seeking two entry level candidates for Assistant football Coach positions. Preference will be given to candidates who have played college football and or coached college football. The positions can start as early as Dec 1st, 1 on offense and 1 on defense. Looking for candidates with WR backgrounds on the Offense, looking for best available on the Defensive side. Compensation for this position is $12,500 spread out over 11 months, a meal plan, and on campus housing. This is a non-benefited position. These candidates will be coaching their own position, have their own recruiting area, as well as other duties within the football program. Extra duties outside of football will include possible on-call duties with Residence Life or duties assigned by our Powerhouse Staff. If you have serious interest in a Fantastic opportunity to help build a football program, please email your Cover Letter, Resume, and 3 References to: Head Football Coach Ted Soenksen at [email protected] No phone calls.

Jeff Saturday: The Colts interim head coach’s appointment came with a lot of criticism, and Saturday had the perfect response to those critics.

Brevard (D-III – NC): Per source, quarterbacks coach / passing game coordinator Garrett Kruczek is no longer with the program.

2-point plays: Arkansas’ Sam Pittman shared his insight on when and when not to go for two.

Conference USA: C-USA reportedly has a TV deal that will get its games on real TV in spots where people can see them, but the financials are stunning.

Illinois: Illinois is satisfied enough with first-year Offensive Coordinator Barry Lunney, Jr., that they signed him to a long-term deal.

Missouri: Eli Drinkwitz’s salary increases in a big way with his new deal.

