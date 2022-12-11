The Scoop – Thursday December 8, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. [email protected] or 225.229.3429

Glazier Clinics: Have you seen who’s speaking at Glazier’s In-Person Football Clinics? Their lineup is insane. Check it out here.

Wayne State (D-II – MI): Sources tell FootballScoop that Veteran head Coach Paul Winters will not return.

LaGrange (D-III – GA): Head Coach Earl Chambers and his coordinators have left the program.

Louisville: Purdue defensive Coordinator Ron English, running backs Coach Chris Barclay, and receivers Coach Garrick McGee have all followed Jeff Brohm to Louisville.

Purdue: Offensive Coordinator Brian Brohm will serve as the interim head coach for their Bowl game and Mark Hagen will call the defense.

UAB: Sione Ta’ufo’ou is expected to be Trent Dilfer’s defensive coordinator. More on the addition here.

Nebraska: Matt Rhule has his defensive coordinator, sources tell FootballScoop.

Ball State: Marcus Knight (wide receivers) and Keith McKenzie (defensive line) will not return to the staff, sources tell FootballScoop.

North Texas: We’re told Eastman & Beaudine is handling the Mean Green’s AD search while Parker Executive Search is handling the coaching search. North Texas aims to hire an AD first — by the end of the week, ideally — before zeroing in on the football search.

Colorado: Deion has hired the head coach from a former SWAC rival to join his CU staff.

North Alabama (FCS): Jake Bentley, who worked as a Graduate Assistant at FAU last season, has been announced as quarterbacks coach.

Missouri: Former Auburn associate AD for football Brad Larrondo is expected to join the staff at Missouri sources tell FootballScoop. Matt Zenitz has reported the same.

TCU: Sources tell FootballScoop that TCU has already targeted their candidate to fill the opening on staff.

Howard Payne (D-III – TX): Howard Payne is seeking applicants for an Offensive or Defensive Graduate Assistant. This position will include but are not limited to assisting with position meetings, running drills during practice, assisting with Special Teams, assisting in recruiting, travel and game day duties as assigned, Student-Athlete Development, and any other responsibilities assigned by the Head Coach and/or position coach. Positions are open until filled. Applicants need to email resume and references to [email protected]

Arizona State: FootballScoop can confirm that TCU Offensive Analyst and recruiting Coordinator Bryan Carrington is joining the staff (as we initially shared a few days ago) and will have the title of Corners coach.

Sioux Falls (D-II – SD): Having moved on from their Coach despite an 8-3 season, Sioux Falls has its new head coach.

Eastern (D-III – PA): Eastern University is seeking applicants for 2 Restricted Earnings positions – one Offensive Skill & one Defensive Skill. Both positions will be in charge of coaching their own position & will be assigned their own recruiting areas. Compensation will be a very competitive stipend. Eastern University is located in the suburbs of Philadelphia and competes in the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC). Interested candidates on offense should contact Offensive Coordinator Nate Hinkle at [email protected] and for defense contact Defensive Coordinator Dillon Lucas at [email protected]

Stanford: An update on Stanford’s search; where FootballScoop can confirm two of the finalists.

New Mexico Highlands (D-II): New Mexico Highlands University is accepting applications for one full time Offensive Line Coach – includes salary and benefits. As well as two Graduate Assistant positions – Wide Receiver Coach and Director of Football Operations – includes tuition, stipend and housing. Interested candidates please email your resume to [email protected]

North Alabama: Sources tell FootballScoop Brent Dearmon has found his defensive coordinator.

Georgia Tech: Alabama Assistant director of player personnel Errin Joe is joining Brent Key’s staff as general manager, Matt Zenitz tweets.

North Alabama (FCS): Sources tell us DeShaun Davis has been hired as the linebackers coach.

Western Michigan: Lance Taylor has officially been named the new head coach of the Broncos.

Badger State: Sources confirm to FootballScoop North Carolina Offensive line Coach Jack Bicknell is headed to Wisconsin with Phil Longo.

Western Michigan: Our article from Yesterday is Western Michigan’s pursuit of Lance Taylor to become their new head coach.

Colorado: As we reported Monday, Bill O’Boyle has now made it official, he’s Prime’s Offensive line coach.

Masters of Sports Administration: Looking for an exceptional, convenient education to advance or kick off your career in sports? UIU’s Master of Sport Administration is delivered entirely online. As a graduate, you will understand the organizational, financial, personnel and technology issues involved in sport and sport business and have a greater understanding of the needs within Athletic departments in high school, college, and professional sports.

Colorado: We shared over the weekend that Alabama Assistant Defensive Coordinator Charles Kelly was Prime’s choice for Defensive Coordinator and that the deal was coming. Tonight, Brian Howell reports the deal is now in place to bring Kelly to Boulder.

Minnesota: PJ Fleck inks new seven-year deal at Minnesota.

Cincinnati: Scott Satterfield’s staff is starting to take shape.

Texas A&M-Commerce (FCS): Texas A&M-Commerce is set to hire an Arena football Legend as its next head coach, sources tell FootballScoop.

Louisville: Louisville has its man. The Cardinals are reportedly finalizing a deal to bring U of L alum, former U of L Assistant coach, and Purdue head Coach Jeff Brohm home.

NFL and NAIA Head Coach Changes: Track all the head coaching movements from NAIA to the NFL via this page.

FBS OC Changes | FBS DC Changes | FBS HC Buyout Tracker

Yesterday’s Scoop can be found here. Additionally hit any of the images below to find a prior day’s scoop.