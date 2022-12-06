The Scoop – Thursday December 1, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. [email protected] or 225.229.3429

Liberty: Sources tell FootballScoop Liberty’s search is dialing in on Jamey Chadwell. The update.

Auburn: An update on Hugh Freeze’s staff at Auburn.

Texas State: GJ Kinne is expected to be the next head coach at Texas State, sources tell FootballScoop.

Baylor: Dave Aranda is reportedly making some Coordinator changes in Waco.

Arizona: The school has announced a contract extension with Jedd Fisch. Details here.

UAB: Trent Dilfer played golf 218 times in 2018. He explained why he gave up retirement for the grind of coaching.

Florida Atlantic: Former Texas and Houston Coach Tom Herman is set to become head coach at FAU, sources tell FootballScoop.

Ohio State: Receivers Coach Brian Hartline acknowledges his name has been connected to “other vacant coaching positions” in a tweet, and adds “my heart is at Ohio State and I do not have any plans to go anywhere else.”

South Carolina State (FCS): Sources tell FootballScoop Buddy Plow is planning to make a change at Offensive coordinator, Bennett Swygert is not expected to return.

San Joaquin Delta (JC – CA): San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton, CA is seeking applicants for Assistant football coaches. Positions available will be Offensive Line, Defensive Line, Linebackers, Receivers, Runningbacks, and Tight Ends. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, coaching your own position group, recruiting, film breakdown, assisting with football operations, practice organization, and other football related activities assigned by the head coach. Bachelor’s degree with two years’ experience is preferred. These are stipend positions with no housing, meals, or benefits. Possibility for class assignment with a Master’s Degree. Please send letter of interest and resume, along with letters of recommendation to Assistant Coach Gary Hyman to [email protected]

Wofford (FCS – SC): Sources tell FootballScoop Wofford is planning to name Shawn Watson head coach.

On the Line: Twenty teams play for conference titles this weekend, but all of them have more on the line than just a trophy. We break down all the stakes here.

Middlebury (D-III – VT): Bob Ritter bids Farewell to Middlebury with touching video after 22-year run.

Hardin Simmons (D-III – TX): Hardin Simmons is seeking games Weeks 1, 2, 3, or 4 in 2023 and 2024. DIII Opponent preferred but willing to look at all options at this time. Please email Head Coach Jesse Burleson at [email protected]

Appalachian State: Sources tell FootballScoop that Shawn Clark is making a few staff changes.

Auburn: Liberty defensive line Coach Jeremy Garrett is following Hugh Freeze to Auburn, per multiple reports. Garrett worked as the Assistant defensive line coach for the Cleveland Browns prior to joining the Liberty staff.

Central Connecticut State (FCS): Ryan McCarthy will not return as head coach. More here.

Cincinnati & Wisconsin: An update on Cincinnati’s search and staff updates at both places.

Masters of Sports Administration: Looking for an exceptional, convenient education to advance or kick off your career in sports? UIU’s Master of Sport Administration is delivered entirely online. As a graduate, you will understand the organizational, financial, personnel and technology issues involved in sport and sport business and have a greater understanding of the needs within Athletic departments in high school, college, and professional sports.

Moorpark (JC – CA): MC is seeking an experienced OL coach. These positions pay ranges anywhere from $8k-10k per Fall season simply based off education and experience. Also, the possibility of teaching a football class in Summer 2023. Must be willing to start ASAP and Recruit during off season. Recruiting is a MUST at this level. Want an experienced OL Coach who has coached or played preferably at the college level. Preferably looking for someone local in the Southern California area. Must have at least 3 years of coaching experience at any level and also need to have a college degree. If you don’t have a degree, please still send your resume and will be able to still possibly get a scholarship position. We will start interviewing for this job as soon as next week. Email Head Coach Mike Stuart your resume at [email protected] No phone calls please.

Nebraska: Offensive Coordinator Marcus Satterfield will work with the Huskers tight ends in addition to his play calling duties.

College Football Playoff: It’s happening. The path has been cleared for expansion in 2024.

Moorpark College (JC – CA): MC is seeking experienced coaches for running backs, defensive backs and linebackers. These positions pay ranges anywhere from $6k-8k per Fall season simply based off education and experience. With also the possibility of teaching a football class in Summer 2023. Must be willing to start ASAP and Recruit during off season. Recruiting is a MUST at this level. Want an experienced RB Coach who has coached or played preferably at the college level. Preferably looking for someone local in the Southern California area. Must have at least 3 years of coaching experience at any level and also need to have a college degree. If you don’t have a degree, please still send your resume and will be able to still possibly get a scholarship position. We will start interviewing for this job as soon as next week. Email Head Coach Mike Stuart your resume at [email protected] No phone calls please.

NCAA Loophole: There seems to be a loophole regarding the substitution rule just waiting to be taken advantage of.

Nevada: Angus McClure is returning to Nevada.

NFL and NAIA Head Coach Changes: Track all the head coaching movements from NAIA to the NFL via this page.

FBS OC Changes | FBS DC Changes | FBS HC Buyout Tracker

Staff Tracker Pages: Auburn | Arizona State | Charlotte | Georgia Tech | Nebraska | Badger State

Yesterday’s Scoop can be found here. Additionally hit any of the images below to find a prior day’s scoop.