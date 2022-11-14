The Scoop – Sunday November 13, 2022

Division II & Division III regular seasons concluded yesterday. Today change begins for some programs. This is a hard time of year for many families; but also a time of new opportunity. Support your friends in the profession with words of encouragement.

For those wondering, this is how Mount Union won their game yesterdaycapping an undefeated season and propelling them into the playoffs.

