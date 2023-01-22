The Scoop – Saturday January 21, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. [email protected] or 225.229.3429

Grand Valley (D-II – MI): And….GVSU has now announced this one, Scott Wooster is the new head coach.

Western Michigan: Lance Taylor is bringing in a D-II Coordinator and ACC staffer to finalize his staff in Kalamazoo.

Grambling State (FCS – LA): A former FootballScoop wide receivers Coach of the year is set to join Hue Jackson’s staff.

Grand Valley State (D-II): Sources tell FootballScoop that the Lakers are nearing a decision, and an in-house Coordinator is a strong candidate.

Arizona Cardinals: Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will interview for the head coaching job virtually today, Tom Pelissero tweets.

VMI (FCS): Sources share that Danny Rocco and VMI are set to hire a Virginia Tech staffer.

Coach Prime & Ed Reed: In Reed’s final team meeting at Bethune-Cookman, Coach Prime makes an appearance.

Northwestern (NAIA – IA): Northwester College, the 2022 NAIA National Champions are currently accepting applications for its Offensive Coordinator position. The successful candidate will assist the head coach in all aspects of building a Championship program. This hire should possess experience teaching and developing Offensive skills and the capacity to build effective game plans. The ability to recruit, work successfully with members of the campus community, and develop effective relationships with the coaching staff and team members are essential to the position. The successful candidate will have an Authentic Christian faith and support the college’s mission and identity as expressed in our Vision for Learning, Vision for Diversity and Christian identity statement. Please send a resume, cover letter, and references to head coach Matt McCarty at [email protected]

Ed Reed: Ed announced this morning he won’t be the team’s new head Coach after all…

Tennessee Titans: The Titans plan to hire Chris Harris to be their defensive pass game Coordinator / Corners coach, Tom Pelissero tweets. Harris spent the past three seasons with the Commanders and remains in play for defensive coordinator positions, Pelissero adds.

Buffalo: Mo Linguist is expected to hire former William & Mary (FCS – VA) Corners Coach Holman Copeland as the team’s new Corners coach, Pete Thamel tweets. He would replace Rod Ojong, who left to join the Charlotte staff.

Minnesota Vikings: The team has requested permission to speak with Steelers senior assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport tweets.

Arizona Cardinals: Lions director of college Scouting Dave Sears is joining the organization as Assistant GM, per Ian Rapoport.

Buffalo: Duke senior Analyst Robert Wright is set to join the staff as special teams coordinator, Matt Zenitz tweets. Wright previously served as an Analyst at Iowa State and a Graduate Assistant at Texas A&M, where he worked with Mo Linguist.

Duke: Mike Elko is set to lose, and replace his defensive coordinator at Duke.

Campbell (FCS – NC): Josh Evans has been announced as Offensive Quality Control Coach. Evans previously coached the quarterbacks at Northwestern Oklahoma State (D-II) where he also held the title of pass game coordinator.

NIL: Numbers show NIL is benefitting college football.

Angelo State (D-II – TX): Angelo State is looking for a defensive backs Coach. This is a full-time position with competitive pay. College experience required, preferred 5 years running your own room. Special Teams experience is a plus. Please send resumes to [email protected]

North Central College (D-III -IL): North Central College is looking for a home or away game week 1 or week 2 of 2023. Considering all options, interested schools please contact Head Coach Brad Spencer at [email protected]

Lewis and Clark (D-III – OR): Lewis & Clark is looking for an opponent for week 3 (9.16.23) in the 2023 & 2024 Season. Willing to travel in 2023, ideally for a home and home. Contact [email protected]

