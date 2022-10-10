The Scoop – Friday September 30, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. [email protected] or 225.229.3429

Sideline Power 10-1-21

Hurricane Ian: Here’s our Landing page for all hurricane-impacted games, including one that was pushed from Sunday to Wednesday.

Fresno State: Nathan Applebaum has joined the staff as Assistant director of player personnel. Applebaum spent the past year as a recruiting assistant at Michigan State.

South Carolina: Offensive line Coach Greg Adkins has temporarily stepped away from the program as he deals with a minor health issue.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button