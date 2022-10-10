The Scoop – Friday September 30, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. [email protected] or 225.229.3429

Hurricane Ian: Here’s our Landing page for all hurricane-impacted games, including one that was pushed from Sunday to Wednesday.

Fresno State: Nathan Applebaum has joined the staff as Assistant director of player personnel. Applebaum spent the past year as a recruiting assistant at Michigan State.

South Carolina: Offensive line Coach Greg Adkins has temporarily stepped away from the program as he deals with a minor health issue.

Bronco Mendenhall: The former BYU and Virginia head coach outlines what he’s looking for in his next head coaching job.

Ball Tonight: Handful of games tonight: Tulane at Houston (7 p.m. EST on ESPN), Penn at Dartmouth (7 p.m. EST on ESPNU), UTSA at Middle Tennessee (7:30 p.m. EST on CBSSN), San Diego State at Boise State (8 p.m. EST on FS1) , Washington at UCLA (10:30 a.m. EST on ESPN), New Mexico at UNLV (11 a.m. on CBSSN).

Virginia-Lynchburg (NCCAA): Virginia University of Lynchburg is looking for a home game Week 10 (11/5/2022) of the 2022 season. If interested, please email Tim Newman at [email protected]

Carrying the Flag: California school system halts football team carrying flag that supports the police, creating a community divided.

On the Line: The biggest NC State game ever, a top-15 Showdown in Oxford, Bielema’s return to Wisconsin, a Big 12 title rematch, and Arkansas’s season on the brink. On the Line gets you set for the biggest weekend yet in college football.

FootballScoop Podcast: Previewing the Week 5 college football schedule

FootballScoop Pick Em: Our week 5 Picks are live.

Open Letter: An open letter to parents, from a high school football coach.

California will soon be home to an NAIA football program.

