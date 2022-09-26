The Scoop – Friday September 23, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. [email protected] or 225.229.3429

Sideline Power 10-1-21

Please join us in praying for Darrell Mudra, a 2020 College Football Hall of Fame inductee, who passed away recently at age 93. Mudra won two national titles and coached at seven different programs retiring in 1988 with an overall record of 200-81-4 and a winning percentage of 70.9%.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button