The Scoop – Friday September 23, 2022

Please join us in praying for Darrell Mudra, a 2020 College Football Hall of Fame inductee, who passed away recently at age 93. Mudra won two national titles and coached at seven different programs retiring in 1988 with an overall record of 200-81-4 and a winning percentage of 70.9%.

Weekend Preview: The FootballScoop staff has you set for the weekend with On the Line, staff picks, and our podcast. If this wasn’t our most informative Episode yet, it was certainly our most entertaining.

Nebraska: Mickey Joseph is being paid a $33,350 monthly stipend in serving as interim head coach, according to his contract, released today.

Mike McDaniel: The current Dolphins head coach is known to utilize Allen Iverson’s basketball tape to teach the finer points of being an effective receiver.

Beloit (D-III – WI): Beloit College is seeking two entry level candidates for Assistant football Coach positions. Preference will be given to candidates who have played college football and or coached college football. The positions will start as soon as possible, 1 is offense and 1 is defense. Looking for candidates with WRs backgrounds on offense, looking for best available on the defensive side. Compensation for this position is $12,500 spread out over 11 months, a meal plan, and on campus housing. This is a non-benefited position. These candidates will be coaching their own position, have their own recruiting area, as well as other duties within the football program. Extra duties outside of football will include possible on-call duties with Residence Life or duties assigned by our Powerhouse Staff. If you have serious interest in a fantastic opportunity to help build a football program, please email your cover letter, resume, and three references to head Coach Ted Soenksen at [email protected] No phone calls.

Ball Tonight: Three solid games tonight. Virginia at Syracuse is at 7pm EST on ESPN, Nevada at Air Force kicks off at 8pm EST on FS1 and Boise State at UTEP is on at 9pm EST on CBSSN.

Virginia-Lynchburg (NCCAA): Virginia University of Lynchburg is currently seeking 4 Graduate Assistants coaches. Responsibilities include certain aspects of the football program as well as duties on campus. This position includes housing, meals, and full tuition. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Interested applicants should send a resume, and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to Head Coach, Tim Newman, at [email protected]

Recruiting Calendar: College Football Playoff expansion is looking like a logical launch point for a Holistic re-vamp of the entire college football game and recruiting calendar.

Over the course of 657 games, primarily with the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins, legendary special teams Coordinator Mike Westhoff was a Relentless innovator―constantly figuring out new ways to help the individual skills of hundreds of players surface and develop. All the while, they reinforced the essential qualities of diligence, creativity, and teamwork in a sport built on those traits. In Figure it out, Westhoff shares interviews with dozens of his contemporaries and former players such as Sean Payton, Taysom Hill, and Zach Thomas to provide a rare glimpse of NFL life beyond the field―inside the offices, meeting rooms, and locker rooms with one of the game’s most unforgettable personalities. Buy Figure It Out on Amazon today.

On the Line: After coaching four years at SMU, Sonny Dykes Returns with SMU’s biggest rival. The atmosphere in Dallas will be “an 11” on a 1-to-10 scale. We preview that and the biggest games on the college football schedule.

LSU: The results are in from the NCAA’s investigation into the former LSU staff’s COVID-era recruiting violations.

Oklahoma State: Fifteen years ago yesterday, Mike Gundy introduced himself to the nation.

