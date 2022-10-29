The Scoop – Friday October 28, 2022

Legendary human being Vince Dooley has died. Heaven is gaining a great one. Please keep the Dooleys in your prayers. Coach Dooley served as head coach at Georgia for 25 seasons and also served as AD at the University from 1979 – 2004. Coach Dooley’s impact on the game, those who played it and those who knew him was special. He will be missed by more than we can imagine. God bless.

