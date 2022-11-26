The Scoop – Friday November 25, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. [email protected] or 225.229.3429

Games Today: Games are today from noon EST to 10p EST. Settle in, eat some leftovers from yesterday, and enjoy. A look at everything that is on the line.

Sonny Dykes: As Auburn’s search continues, sources tell FootballScoop TCU is working on a new contract with Sonny Dykes.

Notre Dame: A look at how Brian Mason has revolutionized Notre Dame’s special teams.

Nebraska: Sources tell FootballScoop Nebraska is closing in on a deal with Matt Rhule.

Glazier Clinics: Today is the day! Glazier Drive, the most extensive football video library, is Free for the next 24 hours. Gain some football knowledge while you eat those Thanksgiving leftovers.

Virginia University of Lynchburg (NCCAA): Virginia University of Lynchburg is seeking an Offensive Coordinator / quarterbacks coach. Responsibilities include certain aspects of the football program. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Interested applicants should send a resume, and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to Head Coach, Tim Newman, at [email protected]

Lane Kiffin: Ole Miss or Auburn? What Lane said postgame gives his strongest indication yet.

Ave Maria (NAIA – FL): Ave Maria, located in Southwest Florida is seeking candidates for a full-time defensive backs coach. Interested applicants can submit their application and cover letter via this link.

Picks: JB has a healthy lead; but not so sure about his Picks this week. Bourbon on the line….

UAB: UAB’s search is honing in. An update on who has a shot.

Georgia Tech: An update on Georgia Tech’s search for their next head coach.

On the Line: Our mega-preview of college football’s Rivalry Weekend is here, with more mind calories than your Thanksgiving dinner.

Transfer Portal: Asked about the transfer portal, Eli Drinkwitz goes viral with a measured response: “You can never skip adversity in life.”

Houston Christian (FCS): The Huskies will have a new head coach for the first time in the program’s decade-old history.

Arizona State: An update on Arizona State’s search…

