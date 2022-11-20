The Scoop – Friday November 18, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. [email protected] or 225.229.3429

Ball Tonight: Two late games tonight. South Florida at Tulsa (9 p.m. EST on ESPN2) and San Diego State at New Mexico (9:45 p.m. EST on FS1).

UVA-Wise (D-II): University of Virginia’s College at Wise is looking to hire an Assistant Coach that will also serve as strength / conditioning Coordinator for football that will also Coach a defensive position. This will be a full-time position. Review of resumes will begin immediately. Please submit a cover letter, resume, and a list of professional references to [email protected] No phone calls.

Briar Cliff (NAIA – IA): Per source, Alex Ney has been hired as the linebackers Coach and special teams Coordinator at Briar Cliff. Alex most recently coached at Bemidji State in 2021 and was at Minot State in 2020.

Buena Vista (D-III – IA): Grant Mollring will not return after six seasons as head coach.

Future of College Football: An influential organization is lobbying NCAA leaders to form a committee that would “decide all matters related to FBS football.”

NC State: A former player of Dave Doeren is facing charges after stalking and sending threatening texts to him and members of the NC State staff.

Moravian (D-III – PA): A national search to find the new head Coach at Moravian is underway after Jeff Pukszyn resigns after 12 seasons.

Tennessee Titans: Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for DUI and speeding last night and posted bond early this morning.

FootballScoop Podcast: We discuss the best games of the weekend, some coaching happenings and more.

Virginia: This may be the story of the weekend. Ten former UVA coaches have found a touching way to show solidarity during each of their respective games

MACion: Saturday’s MAC Matchup between Akron and Buffalo has been postponed and “The Conference will consider opportunities to play the game on Sunday should weather and travel conditions permit.”

Otterbein (D-III – OH): Head Coach Tim Doup has decided to step down after a long run at Otterbein.

Charlotte: Biff Poggi’s contract details, the Assistant pool and more….

Dakota Wesleyan (NAIA): Dakota Wesleyan is seeking to add a Graduate Assistant position on the Offensive side of the football, preferably a skill position. This is an entry-level position with the coaching staff at Dakota Wesleyan University. The start date for this position is Jan 3, 2023. Duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to: Assist the head Coach and with all aspects of the football program, coaching your own position group, full-time recruiting area, academic monitoring responsibilities, special teams assignment, equipment and/or video responsibilities , assisting with community service and fundraising, along with other duties as assigned. This position will help develop schemes, conduct meetings for installing of scheme, practice film review, and game film review. This position requires passing a background check and acceptance into the Master of Arts in Education program before an offer can be made. The successful candidates will receive a 2/3 tuition waiver, a $1,500 stipend spread out over 10 months (Aug-May), and a meal plan. No Housing is included with this position. Please send cover letter, resume and References to head Coach Ross Cimpl at [email protected]

Ole Miss: The Rebels have reportedly offered Lane Kiffin a new contract that will put him among the ten highest paid coaches in college football.

Rules Violation: A Division III school acknowledged a now-former Assistant Coach used an illegal electronic communication device during a recent game.

Winning Box Scores: Here is the Week 11 edition of Winning Box Scores.

Mario Cristobal: Parents of Miami players have been taking to social media to lash out at assistants, and Cristobal had a blunt message for them.

Tiffin (D-II – OH): Tiffin University is seeking a Fall 2023 Week 1 and Week 2 game. We are open to home or away opportunities. Any interest, please contact Head Coach Cris Reisert, [email protected]

Nuclear Winter VIII: For those who missed it, the stunning conclusion of Nuclear Winter is something you don’t want to miss.

NFL and NAIA Head Coach Changes: Track all the head coaching movements from NAIA to the NFL via this page.

