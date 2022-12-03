The Scoop – Friday December 2, 2022

UAB: Alex Mortensen will be UAB’s offensive coordinator. More here.

Nebraska: A month before he was Nebraska’s head coach, Matt Rhule made a secret visit to Lincoln.

Indiana: Wisconsin Offensive line Coach Bob Bostad has taken the same job at Indiana, sources tell FootballScoop.

