The Sanders Invitational brings in top boys basketball teams to Farmington

FARMINGTON − Eight teams from across the southwest, as well as a pair of local boys basketball teams, will take part in the annual Marv Sanders Invitational Tournament, which gets underway Thursday at Farmington High School’s Scorpion Arena.

The three-day event tips off at 1:30 pm Thursday with a Matchup featuring the Boulder Creek (Arizona) Jaguars facing the Durango Demons. Following that game, the Shiprock Chieftains will try to snap a four-game losing streak when they face the Chaparral (Colorado) Wolverines.

Later Thursday, it will be the Gallup Bengals taking on the Westlake (Utah) Thunder, followed by the Scorpions hosting the Window Rock (Arizona) Fighting Scouts.

The tournament is named in honor of the late basketball coach, who won more than 800 boys basketball games, primarily during a 23-year stint at Farmington High, where he led the Scorpions to two state titles in 1982 and 1986.

