The San Antonio Museum of Art’s Latest Exhibition Examines the Significance of La Malinche

Was La Malinche a traitor to her people or a survivor of her circumstances? A cultural icon and Hero or a victim? These are the questions the San Antonio Museum of Art’s latest exhibition seeks to address.

On display Oct. 14-Jan. 8, 2023, Traitor, Survivor, Icon: The Legacy of La Malinche uses more than 60 works of art to examine the history and legacy of the indigenous Nahua girl who was enslaved in the 16th century.

“This is groundbreaking,” says Emily Ballew Neff, Ph.D. and Kelso director of the museum. “We use that word very carefully. This is the first major comprehensive presentation of La Malinche.”

The exhibition, which was organized by the Denver Art Museum, opens with a video that introduces Malinche. Born sometime between 1500 and 1505 near the Gulf of Mexico, she lived a short but impactful life, dying in 1527 or 1528, says Lucía Abramovich Sánchez, the museum’s associate curator of Latin American Art. As a young girl, she was sold or kidnapped into slavery and then in 1519 given as a slave to Hernán Cortés when he conquered the Mayan city where she was being held. She became an interpreter for Cortés as well as a mistress, giving birth to his first son.

While Malinche left no written accounts of her experiences, that hasn’t stopped people from interpreting her story through their own political, social and cultural agendas. In the exhibit, guests will see works by nearly 40 artists who created pieces addressing Malinche between the 16th century and today.

“La Malinche and her story have permeated Mexican and Mexican-American history and popular culture for hundreds of years—for better or worse,” Abramovich Sánchez says.

Along with the video, visitors at SAMA are greeted with a map that was commissioned for the exhibition. Created by LA-based artist Sandy Rodriguez, the piece connects the experience of Malinche and other Mayan women given to the Spanish with the deaths or disappearances of 19 indigenous women in recent years.

“It brings us right to the present day to these issues that greatly affect indigenous women,” Abramovich Sánchez says.

Inside the galleries, the exhibition is broken into five themes: La Lengua/The Interpreter, La Indígena/The Indigenous Woman, La Madre del Mestizaje/The Mother of a Mixed Race, La Traidora/The Traitor and Chicana/Contemporary Reclamations.

In the second section, look for the large 1941 “La Malinche” oil painting by Jesús Helguera. The work is a large-scale depiction of some of his paintings for calendars, which were popular in Mexico at the time. The piece shows a fair-skinned Malinche, which is how indigenous women were often depicted in Mexican pop culture at that time. Nearby, a 1940 oil painting by Alfredo Ramos Martínez pays more of a nod to Malinche’s indigenous roots, both through her hair and coloring.

In the third section, “La pareja (The couple),” by Jorge González Camarena shows Malinche and Cortes on more equal footing, depicting them as a power couple of sorts, although Cortes is still clearly in control.

The final section shows how Chicana artists have reclaimed Malinche’s story in recent decades. Rather than the negative portrayals of her as a traitor, they show a woman who did what she had to survive, despite being enslaved. In a 1994 painting by Gloria Osuna Pérez, Malinche is depicted as the older woman she never got to become. It is based on the day the artist’s grandmother had to have her hair cut off because she could no longer braid it herself—the braid to both the grandmother and Malinche was an important part of their identity.

Although organized in Denver, the exhibit has San Antonio ties. Visitors will find a poem by the city’s Inaugural poet laureate, Carmen Tafolla, as well as pieces by local artists Felipe Reyes and Cesar Martinez.

“Malinche did many, many things in her short life—it was a short life because of her circumstances,” Abramovich Sánchez says.

See the Exhibition

Traitor, Survivor, Icon: The Legacy of La Malinche

October 14-Jan. 8

San Antonio Museum of Art, 200 W. Jones Ave.

Guided gallery Tours are available from noon to 1 pm on Sundays and from 5:30 to 6:30 pm on Tuesdays

Special Events

October 16: Family Day Hispanic Heritage Celebration

October 25: Artist talk with Santa Barraza

October 25-Nov. 6: Ofrenda: A Legacy of Women

Nov. 18: The Guadalupe Dance Co. will perform a piece inspired by the exhibition at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center.

Through Jan. 8: Mixtli is offering menu and bar items inspired by the exhibition.