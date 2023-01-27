The rural Mardi Gras: New essay collection published | Entertainment/Life

“From Behind the Mask: Essays on South Louisiana Mardi Gras Runs” by Dr. Barry Jean Ancelet, University of Louisiana at Lafayette Press, 234 pages

Ancelet shares 40-plus years of firsthand knowledge in “From Behind the Mask: Essays on South Louisiana Mardi Gras Runs.”

The new book, a comprehensive collection of Essays on rural Mardi Gras, was released by the UL Press on Tuesday.

The essays, written over a period of more than 40 years, reflect Ancelet’s extensive fieldwork observations and experiences.

“Ancelet, widely acknowledged as the leading authority on Cajun culture and on the rural Courir de Mardi Gras, explores critical elements of the region’s signature festivity, including strategies for masking, costuming, begging, singing, playing, and moving through the countryside,” a news release says. “He addresses historical issues, including the tradition’s roots in European and Afro-Caribbean festivals, as well as its contemporary dynamics and ongoing evolution, including local social, cultural and political issues involving class, identity, gender and race.”

Ancelet is Professor emeritus of Francophone Studies and Center for Louisiana Studies Research Fellow at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. He has given papers, published numerous articles and several books, and produced concerts, festivals, records, museum exhibitions, documentary films, and television and radio programs on various aspects of Louisiana French language and culture.

“From Behind the Mask” can be purchased online at ulpress.org and other major retailers.