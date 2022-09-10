The run ends: Arsenal winners, Losers and ratings as Man Utd end winning start

Gabriel Maghalhas

Arsenal’s centre-back got away with an error last weekend against Fulham when he went down the other end of the pitch and scored the winner, but this time he couldn’t repeat his goalscoring heroics, which makes it harder to ignore another rash piece of play that led to Arsenal conceding a goal.

Gabriel has a habit of diving in when he shouldn’t and he did exactly that late on in the first half when he decided to Lunge at Bruno Fernandes.

They mistimed the challenge, Fernandes poked the ball past him and Antony ended up scoring, with Arsenal finding themselves stretched at the back.

Gabriel is an excellent defender, but he has to improve his decision making if he wants to become top, top class.

Sambi Lokonga

This was a tough afternoon for the young Arsenal midfielder.

He wasn’t awful by any means, but there’s no doubt he struggled at times to control things at the base of the Arsenal midfield.

It was his poor pass that put Arsenal in trouble for United’s second goal, although he certainly wasn’t solely to blame for United restoring their lead.

With Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny both out, a lot of responsibility now falls on Lokonga’s relatively untried shoulders.

He played very well in the win against Aston Villa, but found things far more difficult amid the intensity of Old Trafford.

Football fans:

Another day, another VAR controversy.

There is certainly an argument that referee Paul Tierney and VAR official Lee Mason were correct to rule out Gabriel Martinelli’s first-half goal by the letter of the law, but it was no surprise to see Arsenal Angered by the incident.

There was contact between Martin Odegaard and Christian Eriksen, but it’s hard for there not to be when two players are challenging for the ball in the middle of the pitch.

The fact that Tierney, who was just a few yards away on the pitch, didn’t give it in real time really should have been enough for the goal to have stood.

Of course, things are going to look worse when they are slowed down and watched over and over again on a replay.

It’s hard enough to score a goal at this level, that it just seems a real shame that fans are seeing some many goals being ruled out nowadays for the smallest little things which are spotted on a TV screen.