The Ross Tierney training ground goal that’s been viewed over half a million times worldwide

Ross Tierney training ground goal.

Irish players have a habit of scoring goals that are seen across the world, but unfortunately this latest effort from Ross Tierney won’t be in with a shout of winning the Puskas Award.

Unlike Stephanie Roche, who was a nominee for the award in 2014, Tierney’s Sensational volley took place during a training session, rendering it ineligible for official recognition from Fifa.

Fifa share Ross Tierney’s goal.

However, it was good enough for international football’s governing body to share the FAI’s video of the goal on Twitter, along with the caption: “Unfortunately, you can’t win the Puskas Award for training ground goals. But if you could, Ross Tierney of Ireland’s The U21s might have a strong claim.”

Fifa’s sharing of the clip has helped Tierney’s goal rack up a view-count of over 530,000 at the time of writing, with the ex-Bohemians man’s shot still racking up the retweets nearly 24 hours after it was initially shared.

Unfortunately, you can’t win the Puskas Award for training ground goals. But if you could, Ross Tierney of @FAIreland U21s might have a strong claim 🇮🇪pic.twitter.com/JscC7OMpSu Which was YOUR favourite? — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) September 26, 2022

“This one’s for you, Rossy.”

The goal was scored at the Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, where Ireland’s youngsters are preparing to take on Israel in the second leg of their Euro 2023 Qualifying play-off on Tuesday evening.

In the clip, viewers can see Ireland Assistant manager John O’Shea roll back the years, as he sprays a pass towards Tierney from the byline, while shouting “this one’s for you, Rossy.”

Standing just outside the box, the current Motherwell midfielder leaps from the ground before making the perfect right-footed connection and firing the ball into the top right-hand corner of the goal.

Cue ecstatic celebrations from teammates who are clearly in a positive frame of mind ahead of their do-or-die Clash with Israel, and credit to the FAI media team for capturing the Zidane-esque moment on camera.

Famous Irish goals.

Along with Roche’s volley for Peamount United nine years ago, Jordan Flores is another player who scored a goal on these shores that was recognized by Fifa.

The Wigan-born midfielder scored a volley for Dundalk against Shamrock Rovers in February 2020 that was reminiscent of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in his pomp, and the Strike was later long-listed as one of 12 goals up for the 2020 Puskas Award.

Shamrock Rovers 1-1 Dundalk – Wow! Jordan Flores scores a goal of the season contender to level things at Tallaght. You’ll be watching this goal for years to come. #rtesocer pic.twitter.com/tIhtCrKfml — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) February 28, 2020

While Tierney’s effort won’t go down on any official records, Ireland fans will hope that he can produce a similar moment of magic against Isreal on Tuesday evening.

The tie is level at 1-1 from Friday’s first leg in Tallaght and the second leg will be broadcast live on RTE Player as well as LOITV. More details can be found here.

