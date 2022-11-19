The Rolex Arts Initiative announces a new cycle

It’s official: that which separates us can also bring us together. Consider those practitioners who were enrolled in the ninth iteration of the Rolex Mentor and Protégé Arts Initiative just as the Pandemic struck. The Biennial Multidisciplinary cultural exchange had launched its cycle in February 2020, leaving little time for its four Mentors to embark on the intended year-long collaboration with their respective protégés before the global shutdown brought a halt to proceedings.

Not so Carrie Mae Weems, the prominent visual artist chosen to mentor the young visual artist and filmmaker Camila Rodríguez Triana. Even though Weems was sequestered at her studio in Syracuse, NY, throughout the pandemic, and the Colombian-born Triana was similarly stranded in France, the mentor enlisted Protégée and set to work responding to the immediate effects on those most vulnerable.

portrait of Carrie Mae Weems and Camila Rodríguez Triana

Carrie Mae Weems with her Rolex protégée, Camila Rodríguez Triana, photographed in Weems’ studio in Syracuse, NY, in June 2022. In the background are artworks from Weems’ All the Boys series

(Image credit: ©Rolex/Arnaud Montagard)

‘And that really helped us,’ recalls Weems. ‘Number one, because it grounded us. We needed to figure out what we were experiencing and what the impact was. And not only on us but on the extended community around us as well. So that was an important first step, working together, working out language and text and image. And working out where to place that out in the world. It was wonderful to start on something that was really powerful and Meaningful and Touched us all.’

For the Pandemic project, Weems repurposed an image from her acclaimed All the Boys series to serve as a reminder of those who remain most affected at times of economic and social upheaval. ‘I knew it was going to have a serious impact on people of colour,’ she says. ‘So although I was responding rapidly, I was responding to an ongoing condition, that brown people are always most impacted by negative forces. And I think this idea of ​​disparity is actually where [Camila and I] are most connected. It’s the reason we relate so easily to one another; we are working out of the same territory.’

Dignity art installation with tree branches

Installation Dignityfrom ‘Patrimonio Mestizo’, by Triana, shown at BAM Fisher in September 2022

(Image credit: courtesy of Camila Rodríguez Triana)

Triana had relocated to France to study film and contemporary art at Le Fresnoy in order to further explore what, as a Mestiza woman, it means to be of mixed heritage. As she explained in a short speech to introduce her first US Solo exhibition, ‘Patrimonio Mestizo’, shown at BAM Fisher as part of the program’s closing weekend in September, ‘I wonder about my Ancestral heritage. I wonder about the heritage that people with power at different times in history took away from me but in some ways I receive. I am a constant seeker of the history that I lack, and I look for it in the names of my ancestors, my body and in their bodies, and I look for it in my territory.’

‘Patrimonio Mestizo’ is a five-installation exhibition comprising photography, video, sculpture and text. It draws together the lost threads of a denied identity in an eerie yet ravishing assemblage – one in which the extended ‘window of opportunity’ to work alongside Weems played a key role. ‘Usually I need more time to live in a situation and come to an answer,’ says Triana. ‘But in the middle of this situation, when Carrie invited me to make this project, she pushed me to make something with all the feelings about the situation at that moment. I made [it an] exercise to make something that [had] all the feeling I had inside.’

art installation of woman sitting at wooden desk

Installation Ofrendafrom ‘Patrimonio Mestizo’, by Triana, shown at BAM Fisher in September 2022

(Image credit: courtesy of Camila Rodríguez Triana)

Fittingly, given its meditation on the meaning of connections, woven thread plays a major role in Triana’s work – ‘I had to make an installation at art school, and I remember my grandmother working with it, so I started to work with this Ancestral material ‘. Weems recognizes it as a metaphor, being ‘something larger than itself. But there are also images of books, handmade pages, language, so there’s this development, the five installations, all connected by threads.’

