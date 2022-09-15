The roles of physician associates and advanced nurse practitioners in the National Health Service in the UK: a scoping review and narrative synthesis | Human Resources for Health

Literature selection results

The literature selection process is summarized in Figs. 1 and 2. For PAs, a total of 606 were identified from the electronic databases after removing duplicated articles. After screening for title and abstracts, 530 articles were excluded, and 76 studies were screened for full text. After excluding irrelevant articles or articles with unsuitable study designs for data synthesis, a total of 60 studies were included in the scoping review for PAs. For ANPs, the initial search identified a total of 3,445 articles after removing Duplicated articles. After screening for title and abstracts, 265 articles were included for full-text screening. After excluding irrelevant articles, articles with unsuitable study designs for data synthesis, and duplicated literature with PAs, a total of 68 studies were included in the scoping review for ANPs.

Fig. 1 PRISM [20] diagram for PAs

Fig. 2 PRISM [20] diagram for ANPs

Overview of the selected studies

Overview of the included 60 studies for PAs and 68 studies for ANPs are presented in Additional file 2: Appendix 2 and Additional file 3: Appendix 3, respectively. The first included article on PAs in the UK was published in 1980 and the majority (45 out of 60 studies) were published after 2010. Of the 60 included PA articles, 17 studies were qualitative studies, 15 used quantitative data, 18 articles were reviews , 6 were mixed-methods studies, and 4 were editorials and a report of qualitative studies. For the 68 studies on ANPs, 11 studies were published before 2000 and more than half of the studies were published after 2010 (36 out of 68). Thirty of the 68 studies used qualitative methods, 19 studies were reviews, 11 studies were quantitative, 7 studies employed a mixed-methods design, and one was a randomized controlled trial. All included studies were peer-reviewed publications.

Summary of main results

The narrative Synthesis of the literature from the scoping review generated Insights on the competencies, career development, effectiveness, perceptions, and regulation of PAs in comparison to ANPs. The major findings around those five themes and the similarities and differences between PAs and ANPs are summarized in Table 1.

Table 1 Similarities and differences on the major themes regarding PAs and ANPs

Competency: education and key skills

Unlike PAs, there is no standard educational route or curriculum for becoming an ANP, despite RCN recommending that ANPs should be educated with a Master’s degree [22]. Some ANPs have a masters-level qualification, whereas some ANPs progressed from their existing Nursing roles to more specialized roles [8, 23]. PAs, in contrast, are trained through a standardized competence and curriculum framework to meet the requirements of the Faculty of PAs [6].

PAs are expected to have basic medical skills, eg, diagnosis, treatment, patient management [13, 17, 24,25,26]. ANPs are required to master Nursing skills, and four Pillars of advanced practice, including clinical practice, leadership and management, education and research [22]. Skills for ANPs depend more on the specific specialties and the skill mix of ANPs varies across different healthcare contexts because ANPs are specifically recruited to and trained for locally defined roles [11, 27]. PAs are all educated to a similar level, although their skills might vary due to differences in clinical specialties and placements and their skills may further develop depending on specific areas that they are working in [25, 28].

Career: employment, career progression, and job satisfaction

In terms of employment status, PAs are employed in a wide range of areas, but primarily in secondary care (72% of PAs were employed in secondary care in 2019) [28]. Internship posts for PA positions are paid at band 6 (£32,306–£39,027) and the starting pay band for formal PA positions is band 7 (£40,057–£45,839). Experienced PAs can be paid up to band 8a (£47,126-£53,219) [29, 30]. Although the initial orientation of PAs was towards a generalist role in primary care [13, 26]a survey in 2019 of PAs in training in the Northwest UK showed a preference for secondary care [31]. The reasons included good educational support, more workload variety, opportunities to learn more specialized healthcare practices and work within teams, possibilities of rotating through different clinical specialties, and better career possibilities [31]. The NHS is encouraging the employment and development of PAs [17, 32]. For example, the National Physician Associate Expansion Programme, which is an innovative project created by the NHS to Recruit experienced PAs from the US, placed 27 experienced PAs, including 25 from the US and 2 from the UK, in eight host sites in England from 2016 to 2018 [32, 33]. However, it is predicted that PA recruitment to primary care will likely fall short of the targets [34].

ANPs are employed in band 6/7/8a in the NHS system (band 6, salary from £32,306 to £39,027; band 7, salary from £40,057 to £45,839; band 8a, salary from £47,126 to £53,219) [29] and are employed widely in both primary and secondary care [35,36,37]. Their jobs are largely context-dependent [35,36,37,38] and their job titles vary, including: ANP, lead nurse, matron, nurse practitioner, nurse specialist [11]. The scope of work and employment of ANPs are very much tailored to the needs of local employers [11, 39, 40]. Compared to ANPs, PAs see less variation in clinical roles and job titles, with most PAs being employed in secondary care when compared to ANPs.

There is no defined career progression in clinical roles for PAs beyond the entry-level role. They can become researchers and teachers in Universities and Hospitals and there is an indication of interest of some PAs to continue to medical school [28]. There are some opportunities for PAs to rotate and advance in different specialties [28, 31, 34, 41]. In contrast, becoming an ANP is part of the career progression of nurses interested in specialization in a particular clinical area. Further development of ANPs beyond this included: clinical work, such as Educating people in self-care and chronic disease, management and leadership, and research [11, 27, 35, 42,43,44].

There is a lack of research on career satisfaction for both professions. From the limited literature, PAs seem to be generally satisfied with their work [45, 46]. However, the lack of professional recognition and prescribing rights are their main sources of dissatisfaction [45, 46]. One study found that the level of Satisfaction for ANPs is comparable to the UK general population as measured by the Short Warwick and Edinburgh Mental Well-being Scale [27]. ANPs derive significant satisfaction from working in primary care. However, some ANPs worry more control and standardized credentialing might limit their flexibility in working [27, 35, 47].

Effectiveness: patient outcomes and cost-effectiveness

Studies found that consultations with PAs result in similar outcomes and processes as GPs when it comes to less complex tasks in primary care and FY2 Doctors in emergency departments [48,49,50]. In primary care, the prescribing pattern and patient outcome of consultations done by ANPs are similar to GPs in home visits, with fewer referrals [51, 52]. Thus, for both roles, limited data currently suggest the patient outcomes are comparable to that of GPs in primary care for less complex tasks.

As salary and related costs of GPs are higher than those of PAs, a study estimated that the cost of a GP consultation in simple tasks exceeded that of a PA by some GBP £6.22 in 2015 [53]. A cost-effectiveness analysis comparing ANPs, and GPs found that the cost of a GP consultation was nearly 60% higher than that of a Nurse Practitioner for a home visit, after allowing for all investment costs and adjusting for length of consultation [51]. The evidence for ANPs is limited due to the variability in their roles. No evidence was found in relation to secondary care for the cost-effectiveness of ANPs.

Perceptions: by colleagues, employers, and self-identity

PAs received a mixed reception from other healthcare professionals. The majority of medical workers viewed PAs in a positive light because PAs can share their workload and make the team work more effectively [28, 34, 54, 55]. However, the need for supervision for PAs created some obstacles as Doctors need to invest time in this [13]. When PAs were relatively new and seen as being imported from the US, an attitude of “out-group disdain” from Doctors and nurses towards PAs was reported [34]. Furthermore, PAs were sometimes met with hostility and a lack of recognition by nurses and doctors due to “groupishness” [34]. The situation is, however, improving as PAs become more established in the workforce [28, 32, 34, 54, 55]. In contrast, ANPs were mostly welcomed by GPs and Doctors who appreciated their added value [38,39,40]. Some Doctors expressed concerns out of unfamiliarity with ANPs or fear that ANPs might be Exploited due to the unclear definition of ANP roles [38]. Thus, colleagues appreciate the added value from both professions. However, PAs seem to be more subject to a mixed reception by their work colleagues, due to its relative novelty and a lack of awareness of their role, and the lack of prescribing rights, which limited their ability to work independently of Doctors without supervision.

More broadly, PAs are being used to fill the vacancies created by the lack of Physicians and, as a result, some Hospitals report positive experiences [17, 56,57,58]. ANPs are, however, employed to improve the quality of care and deliver specific services [38,39,40]. For organizations, ANPs offer an option to retain the workforce not only by providing Nursing expertise in clinical practice, but also by contributing to the overall Nursing management and research in the organization and providing a career advance path for nurses [39]. Employers view both roles as cost-effective and contributing to the work required of the healthcare institution.

Regulations: policy and governance structures

PA training has been governed by the DoH, The UK Association of Physician Associates (UKAPA), and Health Education England (HEE) [13, 25]. There is a lack of formal regulation for PAs to practice in the NHS despite discussion for 20 years [17]. In 2019, the Department of Health and Social Care called for formal regulation of PAs and the General Medical Council (GMC) is expected to begin this in summer 2023, which may pave the way for PAs’ prescribing rights [59]. ANPs are governed by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), with HEE offering governance for their training [60]. ANPs have also experienced a lack of formal regulation. Although ANPs have been around since the 1980s, credentialing only began in 2016 and it is not compulsory [27]. The definition of ANP roles and governance was largely employer-led [27, 38]. RCN introduced the credentialing framework in 2018, but the framework only serves as guidance [27]. ANPs have prescribing rights based on becoming nurse prescribers, a function open to other Nursing cadres.