The Roland-Story boys basketball improved to 16-1 with a 3-0 week

The Class 2A No. 4 Roland-Story boys basketball team stretched its winning streak to six games with victories over Dike-New Hartford, Perry and Saydel last week.

The Norsemen won at home versus DNH by a 78-43 score Jan. 23, at Perry by a 79-25 margin Jan. 24 and at Saydel Friday, 73-45. The three victories put the Norsemen at 16-1 overall and the victories over Perry and Saydel kept them perfect in the Heart of Iowa Conference at 11-0.

The Roland-Story girls basketball team was overpowered by 2A No. 1 DNH (79-21), but the Norse came back with HOIC wins over Perry (59-37) and Saydel (56-27) to improve to 9-2 in the conference and 10-7 overall.

The Roland-Story wrestling team defeated Nevada (54-18) and fell to Iowa Falls-Alden (48-36) and Ogden (66-18) in a quadrangular dual at Story City.

Here’s what we learned from this week’s Roland-Story high school sports action.

Norse boys cruise to three lopsided wins

The Roland-Story boys basketball team didn’t face any resistance during its three decisive victories over the week.

The Norsemen jumped out to a 49-18 lead at the half and coasted the rest of the way against DNH. They posted a huge 46-17 rebounding advantage, forced 19 turnovers and shot 47.1% from the field.

Luke Patton had 18 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks, Isaiah Naylor 13 points and four steals and Jonovan Wilkinson and Kale Lande 10 points apiece against the Wolverines. Wilkinson also had three rebounds and assists a piece and Lande six rebounds and two assists.

Roland-Story led Perry 48-16 at the half and 72-21 after three quarters. The Norsemen shot 56.9% from the field, held a 33-22 rebounding advantage and forced 21 turnovers.

Naylor had 18 points and three steals, Lande 15 points and five rebounds, Patton 11 points and 12 boards, Wilkinson 9 points and three rebounds and Boaz Clark 8 points, five assists and three steals against Perry. Dillon Lettow chipped in 7 points and Ben Greenfield 4 points and five rebounds and assists apiece.

The Norsemen had another big first half against Saydel, outscoring the Eagles 37-13 over the first two quarters. They held Saydel to 33.9% shooting and recorded a 46-28 advantage on the boards.

Naylor scored 21 points, Lande had 13 points and 12 rebounds, Wilkinson 12 points, five rebounds and three assists and Clark 11 points, three rebounds and three assists against the Eagles.

Roland-Story girls rebound nicely from DNH loss

Not much went right for the Roland-Story girls against Dike-New Hartford.

The Norse fell behind 29-3 out of the gate and never recovered. Claire Truesdell had 8 points and Madi Bauer, Elizabeth Ihle and Alyssa Jones 3 apiece in the loss.

Roland-Story came back the next night to Destroy Perry. The Norse held the Bluejays to 31.6% shooting and they forced 18 turnovers while committing just six.

Truesdell and Kamryn Lande had 14 points apiece, Bauer 9 and Kate Berggren 6 against Perry. Truesdell also accounted for six rebounds and four assists and steals apiece, Lande five boards and four steals, Bauer four assists and three steals and Berggren six rebounds and four assists.

Libbie Johnson chipped in 5 points and seven rebounds and Jones 5 points against the Bluejays.

Roland-Story built a 30-8 Halftime lead and cruised the rest of the way against Saydel. Jones went off for 19 points and 10 rebounds, Berggren tallied 9 points and eight rebounds, Truesdell 9 points and three boards and Bauer 7 points and five rebounds.

Norse wrestlers get three pins in win over Nevada

The Roland-Story wrestling team picked up three victories by fall in its dual win over Nevada.

Anthony Jones stuck the Cubs’ Simon Mills in 1:02 at 152 pounds, Jaxson Kadolph downed Carson Reed in 3:22 at 195 and Thomas Tjaden pinned Dakota Davis in 43 seconds at 220. Aaron Peyton added a win by injury default at 285 and Hayden Eslick (106), Damian Lanczos (113), Kooper Spalding (120), Hesston Johnson (170) and Hunter Hardin (182) each received a forfeit.

In the loss to IFA the Norse recorded two Pins and received four forfeits.

Johnson pinned the Cadets’ Aidan Richards in 1:12 and Kadolph stuck Grant McElmuray in 33 seconds. Tjaden, Peyton, Eslick and Lanczos received the forfeits against IFA.

Roland-Story earned two falls and a forfeit against Ogden. Jones pinned the Bulldogs’ Caleb Sesker in 45 seconds, Johnson downed Cohl Burdette in 2:34 and Kadolph picked up the forfeit.