The Roland-Story boys basketball improved to 16-1 with a 3-0 week

The Roland-Story boys basketball improved to 16-1 with a 3-0 week

The Class 2A No. 4 Roland-Story boys basketball team stretched its winning streak to six games with victories over Dike-New Hartford, Perry and Saydel last week.

The Norsemen won at home versus DNH by a 78-43 score Jan. 23, at Perry by a 79-25 margin Jan. 24 and at Saydel Friday, 73-45. The three victories put the Norsemen at 16-1 overall and the victories over Perry and Saydel kept them perfect in the Heart of Iowa Conference at 11-0.

The Roland-Story girls basketball team was overpowered by 2A No. 1 DNH (79-21), but the Norse came back with HOIC wins over Perry (59-37) and Saydel (56-27) to improve to 9-2 in the conference and 10-7 overall.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button