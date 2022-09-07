The Rockford Pro-Am golf tournament is gone after 43 years

The Rockford Pro-Am golf tournament is gone after 43 years

ROCKFORD — Scott Nicholas fought back tears, not always successfully. So did Judi Sheley and Mike Tulley, who followed him to the podium.

They came to Rockford Country Club on Wednesday morning to hold a wake for the Rockford Pro-Am, three years after its last appearance. There were a lot of laughs and smiles and old stories too, but Tears were never far away as they announced there would never be a 44th Rockford Pro-Am.

“If you can’t tell, it’s a sad day,” said Nicholas, the president of the Pro-Am board.

But also an expected day. After 43 years in a row — including 29 as the longest-standing pro-am not attached to a tournament after the Amana Pro-Am in Iowa City held its last event in 1990 — the Pro-Am got canceled because of COVID in 2020. It did not return in 2021.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button