The Rise of the Long Field Goal

Baltimore Ravens Coach John Harbaugh faced an admittedly difficult decision last week against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was tied, both offenses were struggling to score, and Baltimore’s drive had stalled on Cincinnati’s 40-yard-line.

At his disposal, Harbaugh had Justin Tucker, the kicker who just a year ago made the longest field goal in NFL history. Harbaugh was also acutely aware of the risk from that far away: a miss would give the Bengals the ball back near midfield.

“That was not an easy choice,” Harbaugh said afterward, “but in the end, the scale tipped toward Justin.”

The 58-yarder sailed through the uprights. Tucker is perhaps the Greatest kicker ever, but he’s definitely part of something even bigger: an Evolution of big feet inside football.

Kickers now routinely attempt and make field goals from distances that once would have been astonishing. They’re more powerful—and more accurate—from farther and farther away. This season, 23% of field goal attempts have been from over 50 yards. The previous high, which not so coincidentally was last year, was 18%.

Entering just the sixth week of the season, NFL teams in 2022 have already attempted more field goals of 50-plus yards than they did in the entire 2000 season.

Mike Westhoff, a special teams Coach in the league for decades, rattled off a number of reasons why now has become golden age of lengthy kicks: Kickers are Stronger than ever, rules have weakened the Rush up the middle on attempts and long Snappers are as precise as they’ve ever been because they’re so protected.

“All of those things work in favor of the kicker,” Westhoff says. “If you don’t have a kicker in the 90% [range]then you have to go get another kicker,”

These powerful kicks have also enabled a strategic shift: coaches are more prone to letting their Kickers try even at distances where it isn’t an especially high probability proposition. Kickers can execute from farther away because they have an increasingly long leash to do so.

This has a huge influence on the game. An offense used to feel like it was in a comfortable scoring position only on a small area of ​​the field. Now, that patch of grass encompasses nearly half of the gridiron—giving teams more chances to score in even smaller amounts of time.

Cade York of the Cleveland Browns kicked a 58-yard field goal against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1.

One of the minor crises in football in recent years has been, in the eyes of some, the diminishing relevance of the foot. Special teams these days can feel less special than ever. Kickoffs that result in a touchback are at an all-time high in 2022. Punts per game have reached an all-time low in recent years. Teams are more inclined to go for 2-point conversions after touchdowns now that the distance for extra points has been pushed back.

Rule changes have driven much of this. A good deal of it is also analytical: modern offenses go for it more than ever. And every time a team passes or runs the ball on fourth down, that eliminates a field goal or punt.

Yet there’s something curious about this phenomenon that in many instances has taken the ball away from kickers. In some instances, the same logic empowers them even further.

When a team goes for it on fourth down, part of the thinking that underpins the decision is that field position can be overrated. Depending on the situation of the game, it can be a statistically wise gamble for a team to go for it on fourth and short in its own territory. The reward of keeping possession and possibly scoring points outweighs the risk of possibly giving the ball to the other team with a strong field position. When the option is trying to keep the ball, or willingly giving the ball back to the other team via punt, it can pay off to go for it.

The same idea has been applied to field goals. Some teams will go for it in the hope of a touchdown instead of settling for three points. But the notion that field position has been devalued also sometimes works to a kicker’s benefit: Long field goals can result in three points or giving the opposing team the ball near midfield.

Coaches who have calculated that risk and let their Kickers rip this season have often been rewarded: Kickers are a remarkable 18 for 22 on kicks from 55 to 60 yards this season. (They’re also 0-for-3 on kicks 61 yards or longer a year after Tucker set the record with a 66-yarder.)

“You’re seeing coaches more willing to attempt those field goals because you’re seeing the increased accuracy,” said Retired kicker Jay Feely, now an Analyst on CBS.

You just have to look at the Carolina Panthers to see how these kicks have already swung games in critical moments. The Cleveland Browns beat the Panthers in Week 1 with a last-minute 58-yarder. The Panthers were stung again just a week later when the New York Giants’ Graham Gano hit one from 56 yards out with a few minutes left to win the game.

What’s even more telling than when teams attempt kicks this far late in games is when they do it even earlier. Deep into the fourth quarter, up against the clock, an offense might feel little choice but to try to send one through the uprights. Earlier in the game, a Coach has two other options: attempting to convert the fourth down or punting to try to pin the opponent near his own end zone.

In this gray zone—where a team is far enough out that it could still punt, close enough that it might kick or go for the fourth down conversion—the idea of ​​punting is increasingly becoming obsolete. More and more often, teams are going for it or kicking. Punting, from inside the opponents’ 40-yard-line, is on track to be down 44% from a decade ago.

For some teams, though, this season has also been a reminder that even in 2022, a long field goal is no sure thing. The longest attempt of the season, from 64 yards out, missed in the final seconds and sealed a painful 17-16 loss for the Denver Broncos in September. Younghoe Koo had the chance to give the Atlanta Falcons a late win earlier this season from 63 yards out, but his kick was blocked.

Wil Lutz of the New Orleans Saints kicked a 60-yard field goal in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings.

No situation exemplifies how this new mind-set can shift the Dynamics of a game quite like the Saints-Vikings game a couple of weeks ago. It clearly reflected that, when coaches believe their Kickers can execute from far distances, it shortens the field for their offense. The Saints attempted two 60-plus yard kicks in the final two minutes.

The first from kicker Will Lutz sailed through to tie the game. Unfortunately for New Orleans, Minnesota retook the lead with 29 seconds left with a 47-yard field goal.

These days, though, that’s plenty of time to get a kicker into position. The Saints did just that when they set up Lutz for a 61-yarder. When it sailed off his foot, it had the distance. It looked like it would be good. Then it doinked off the upright. It richothed and nailed the crossbar. The ball bounced the wrong way—and the kick was no good.

