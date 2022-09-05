The Rhythmic Arts Project turns 25 with a benefit concert at the Lobero

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Rhythmic Arts Project will be celebrating its 25th anniversary with a benefit show at the Lobero Theater on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Organizers say a Goldmine of Musicians will be appearing.

The nonprofit’s founder Eddie Tuduri is calling it TRAP’s Final Big Show at the Lobero.

“This is the last big one. Maybe smaller gatherings can still happen. I’ll still want to get together and jam with my pals,” he said with a smile. The love on stage between the musicians at the TRAP Benefits is palpable, then rolls off into the audience for a truly electric experience. If you’ve never seen this show, now’s the time as it won’t happen again like this. “We are celebrating 25 years of service worldwide where TRAP programs continue to touch and change lives daily,” said Tuduri.

He hopes people will mark their calendars for Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Lobero Theater where doors will open at 7:30 pm

The participants have played on more than a thousand albums & CDs.

They will be performing Rock n’ Roll and R&B to Gospel.

The stage will be jam-packed with great musicians, vocalists and a room full of drums.

They are donating their talent because they want to honor the work TRAP does with children and adults who are developmentally disabled.

Tuduri said, “Reading, writing and arithmetic social skills and creative thinking find their way into the brains of all our students, young and old. The TRAP benefit reaches into the furthest parts of the brain to bring a cohesive feeling of togetherness – to be a part of something special, not apart because of differences. “

He considers TRAP a great equalizer.

“The Rhythmic Arts Project empowers people with various Disabilities to succeed in the world. We integrate drums and percussion instruments as creative learning tools that address life skills and enhance the mind, body, and spirit,” said Tuduri and that is the Nonprofits mission statement .

He plays with the “Pockets.”

Players include Carl Graves (lead vocals), Jimmy Calire (keyboard), Derol Caraco (guitar), Steve Nelson (bass), Bill Bodine (trumpet), with Salinas, Mackey & Hunter (horns) plus percussionists Luis Conte, Rick Geragi, and Chris Trujillo. Guest drummers: Tony Braunagel, Willie Ornelas and Eddie Tuduri. Guest Vocalists: Leslie Lembo and Shawn Thies (vocals); Teresa James and Terry Wilson and Tony Braunagel – The Rhythm Tramps and Kenny Lewis and Diane Steinberg Lewis (Steve Miller Band). Plus, our TRAP students, as always: Ben, Dion, Karen, Ryan and Zayde.

There will also be a live auction with Auctioneer Jim Fiolek.

TRAP will have signed guitars to up the ante on fundraising.

They are signed by the complete Zack Brown Band, Ace Freely from Kiss, and am Ukelele is signed by Jack Casady.

“We also have a signed Gold record presented to Chris Pinnick during his five-year tenure with “Chicago” in the ’80s.”

KTYD’s Morning Mojo Co-Host Lin Aubuchon will serve as emcee.

Music Academy of the West will also join in this year’s festivities with its’ children’s choir SING!

Benefit tickets range from $25 for students to $56 for General; VIP tickets include special seating for the show & VIP Reception is $81. Box Office: https://www.lobero.org/events/trap-25-2022/

Phone: (805) 963-0761

https://traplearning.org https://Lobero.org