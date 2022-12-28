The Return Trends At Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) Look Promising

What Trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we’ll want to see a proof return is capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven’t worked with ROCE before, it measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Acushnet Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$242m ÷ (US$2.1b – US$499m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Acushnet Holdings has an ROCE of 15%. In isolation, that’s a pretty standard return, but against the Leisure industry average of 21%, it’s not as good.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Acushnet Holdings Compares to its prior Returns on capital, but there’s only so much you can tell from the past. If you’d like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Acushnet Holdings.

How Are Returns Trending?

Acushnet Holdings’ ROCE growth is quite impressive. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 44% over the last five years. So it’s likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn’t changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it’s worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Acushnet Holdings is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that’s impressive. Since the stock has returned a staggering 128% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

What are the risks and opportunities for Acushnet Holdings ?

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. Show more View Full Analysis Rewards Trading at 16.9% below our estimate of its fair value Risks Significant Insider selling over the past 3 months View all Risks and Rewards

