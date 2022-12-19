The Rest Of The NFL Is Fucked Now That Brian Daboll Has Decided To Keep His Sweet Goatee After Last Night’s Win

Look at Brian Daboll once again Proving he is the elite Coach Giants fans have been dying for since General Coughlin was fired “resigned” shooed out of the building all those years ago. We’ve already seen Daboll can make chicken salad out of the chicken scraps left by Dave Gettleman’s cap debauchery. He actually knows when to call a timeout, throw a challenge flag, and run the rest of the clock out of the quarter since the game clock has less remaining on it than the play clock. And now he has embraced the most important part of sports: Good juju.

Whether it’s growing facial hair, embracing a random animal that appeared during a game, or all the boys singing a song that started playing at 3 AM when the team was out at a bar, every great run by a team starts with something absolutely absurd. Which is why it’s beautiful to see our beautiful Bald bearded short king realize that he may be able to Squeeze a little bit of magic out of the Football Gods in exchange for shaving the beard that all of us big men grow in the winter to hide the holidays in our face. I’m sorry Mrs. Daboll isn’t thrilled that her husband looks like a bouncer from the 90s. During Christmas no less! But she knows she signed up for this ride when she said “I do” at the altar to a Football Guy like Brian Daboll.

I always considered any success the Giants had in this rebuilding year to be found money. But now I’m actually starting to believe the Giants can actually fuck around and make some noise now that we have a good luck goatee that outdueled the Unlimited pixie dust Flying out of Taylor Henicke’s ass that Cris Collinsworth wouldn’t shut up about. Because as a wise man once said…

Damn it feels good to be able to blog that gif again