The Reputation that the Bengals defense has developed across the NFL

Even though Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had faced the Cincinnati Bengals defense in the Super Bowl and again in two joint practices during training camp, Stafford said he still wasn’t sure of what he was seeing before the snap.

Stafford compared facing the Bengals’ defense to “mental gymnastics.” What he saw before the snap was completely different from what he was seeing after the snap. They had a lot to process to figure out whether the Bengals were playing man defense or zone defense.

But Stafford said he was glad to have that experience in training camp. He saw it as a way to Troubleshoot and prepare for what he expected to face during the regular season.

