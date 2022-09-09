The Reputation that the Bengals defense has developed across the NFL

Even though Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had faced the Cincinnati Bengals defense in the Super Bowl and again in two joint practices during training camp, Stafford said he still wasn’t sure of what he was seeing before the snap.

Stafford compared facing the Bengals’ defense to “mental gymnastics.” What he saw before the snap was completely different from what he was seeing after the snap. They had a lot to process to figure out whether the Bengals were playing man defense or zone defense.

But Stafford said he was glad to have that experience in training camp. He saw it as a way to Troubleshoot and prepare for what he expected to face during the regular season.

“They do a great job not letting you trust what you see pre-snap,” Stafford said. “They did some nice stuff when we were under center. They were showing us man coverage and playing zone behind it. And vice versa.”

Stafford said he projects NFL defenses to copy and paste from the scheme that Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo developed last season.

Cincinnati doesn’t just have a top-10 defense. The Bengals have a scheme that the entire league is looking to replicate.

“It’s very rare to create what we’ve created,” Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard said. “You have to have continuity in the coaching staff and with the players. Then you have to have smart players. Then you have to have players that play well together, that like each other. It’s not an easy task.”

Around the NFL, the Bengals have developed a reputation as one of the most difficult to read defenses in the NFL. They’re known for their ability to overhaul their gameplans on a weekly basis. They’ve proven they’re able to disguise coverages and blitzes as well as any team in the league.

Entering 2022, the Bengals’ defense was nearly perfect in the Playoffs and Returns all but one of last year’s key contributors. They’re bringing back all 11 defensive players who started in the Super Bowl.

There’s a clear plan for the Bengals defense to take the next step. All offseason, Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has reminded the players that his trust in them is going to let the Bengals’ defense add even more wrinkles in 2022.

“It’s more exotic,” Bengals safety Vonn Bell said. “We have a lot of guys who know ball and have a great feeling for each other. Lou trusts us. We can morph into a lot of different things because we have guys with great feeling and IQ. We know the game and situations, so we can do a lot.”

At this point last year, the Bengals had three starting cornerbacks who had never played together. They had a middle linebacker in his first year as a starter and another linebacker who had to battle for his starting spot in training camp. On the defensive line, the Bengals were starting a new defensive end, a new defensive tackle and a nose tackle who missed most of the 2020 season with an injury.

A few of the Bengals’ defensive starters listed a specific game where they realized what they had. Cornerback Mike Hilton said he realized the Bengals’ defense was special when they kept breaking up passes against the Green Bay Packers and limited the team to 25 points.

The Bengals’ first Matchup against the Baltimore Ravens last year was a milestone win. Anarumo designed a blitz heavy scheme as well as three linebacker sets that the Bengals had rarely done before. In the following weeks, other NFL defenses copied that approach when they faced the Ravens.

Bell can still visualize Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill dropping back in the pocket, patting the football and giving the impression that he was thinking, “What am I looking at?’”

“Our reputation grew throughout the season,” Hilton said. “Once we started to learn Lou and how he likes to call plays in certain situations, he learned how to put everybody in their best position to make plays. It goes hand and hand. Him trusting us to be in the right spot and giving us the great calls.”

The wrinkles that define the Bengals defense aren’t always obvious. It’s their ability to switch from man coverage to zone coverage on the fly. It’s their ability to rotate their safeties after the snap to pick up specific routes. It’s Hilton’s ability to disguise blitzes, Bates’ ability to cover the entire field and linebacker Germaine Pratt’s ability to line up at the line of scrimmage and stop the run.

At one practice, Anarumo watched linebacker Logan Wilson and Pratt hear a call from the offense, communicate a tweak to the scheme “like a Coach would have” and make a “doctorate level” play.

“We have to know our enemy,” Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie said. “We’re a very good team at finding out who our Enemy is.”

Awuzie said the Bengals defensive backs are breaking down concepts on Monday and Tuesday that other NFL defenses don’t get to until Friday or Saturday. It’s a product of having so many Veterans who have played in different schemes.

Early in the week, the defensive backs break down wide receiver splits. They look at all of the routes that every receiver on the opposing team can run based on where they line up. This week, they’re looking at every decision Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson could make when he lines up on the outside of the field, in the slot, with two wide receivers on his side of the field or with three wide receivers on his side of the field.

Then, they break those routes down by first and second Downs and third downs. Awuzie said that process is directly what led to Hilton’s interception against the Titans last season on a slot blitz.

“That’s one thing about this team that I really admire,” Awuzie said. “We’re able to talk about advanced concepts and trends. We’ve already moved past the playbook. Now we’re talking about the opposing team and little things we can do to get an edge on them. When a lot of teams are still working out their game plan and the playbook, we understand how we’re going to play.”

There were games last season where the Bengals defense made a Halftime adjustment and switched to a concept that they hadn’t even practiced in weeks. The experience and continuity on the Bengals defense is the secret ingredient in making those adjustments work.

Even though concepts from the Bengals defense are spreading across the NFL, Hubbard said it’ll be difficult to replicate what the Bengals have built.

“When you keep chipping away, sometimes you look up and you’re where you want to be,” Hubbard said. “We still feel like we’re chipping away every day and getting better. But it’s definitely better than it was.”