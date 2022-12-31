The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media 2022 Golf All-Area Team – PA Prep Live
It was a successful season on the links for Golfers in The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media area.
Central Bucks West’s Chase Feraco and Ryan Quinn closed the season strong. Feraco won the Suburban One League Championship with a 1-under 70 at Five Ponds Golf Club in Warminster, finishing fifth in District 1 and 23rd in the state. Quinn placed eighth in the district and qualified for states.
Tyler Leyden and Kevin Lafond led La Salle to its 20th Philadelphia Catholic League Championship since 2000. Leyden shot a 76 at the PCL Championships while Lafond shot an 80. Leyden finished 10th at the state Championship while Lafond finished 23rd.
Player of the Year Noah Moelter, a Central Bucks South senior, found success at the league, district and state level. They finished third at the SOL Championship, fourth in the district and sixth in the state.
Springfield-Montco’s Adam Fluehr also impressed on the biggest stages. They finished fifth in the SOL Championship, 13th in District 1 and 10th at states.
On the girls side, Lola Barnett won her third PCL Championship in as many tries. She shot a 12-over 82 at the Jeffersonville Golf Club. Barnett finished first among girls and third overall in the PCL in regular season points. She finished tied for 21st at states.
CB West’s Abbey Lynn won her second straight SOL Championship by one stroke, topping Plymouth Whitemarsh’s Rhianna Gooneratne. Lynn went on to finish ninth at the District 1 Championships and eighth at states. Gooneratne finished second at districts and 11th at states.
CB East’s Elle Lundquist finished third at the SOL Championship while North Penn’s Hayley Ekert and Souderton’s Alli Engart tied for fourth. Ekert placed sixth in District 1 and 19th in the state while Engart finished 10th at districts.
Boys
First team
Noah Moelter – Central Bucks South
Chase Feraco – Central Bucks West
Ryan Quinn – Central Bucks West
Kevin Lafond – La Salle
Tyler Leyden – La Salle
Adam Fluehr – Springfield Montco
Second team
Brady Conlon – Archbishop Carroll
Wills Dunsmore – Central Bucks East
Scott Hughes – La Salle
Ethan Martin – La Salle
John Stevenson—La Salle
Evan Rosenstein – Plymouth Whitemarsh
Honorable mention
Abington: Jacob Reibstein
Archbishop Carroll: Matt Huchalla, Jake Johnson
Archbishop Wood: Gavin Dominico
Dock Mennonite Academy: Dylan Gable
Hatboro-Horsham: Brent Glah
Jenkintown: Will Gouveia
Lansdale Catholic: Jake Benner
La Salle: Colin Broderick, George Deming, Joe Halferty, Will Huntley, Ian Natale
Lower Moreland: Noah Archibald, Matt Dymoski
Methacton: Matthew Rieger
North Penn: Daniel Steinmetz
Plymouth Whitemarsh: Jeremy Segal
Pope John Paul II: Jack Brennan
Quakertown: Brady Gallagher
Souderton: Jacob Dommel
Upper Dublin: Al Eby
Girls
First team
Lola Barnett – Archbishop Wood
Elle Lundquist – Central Bucks East
Abbey Lynn – Central Bucks West
Hayley Ekert – North Penn
Rhianna Gooneratne – Plymouth Whitemarsh
Alli Engert – Souderton
Second team
Emma Reilly – Central Bucks South
Sammy Fuchs – Hatboro-Horsham
Kate Thomas – Methacton
Alyssa Schuebel – Upper Merion
Audrey Schuebel – Upper Merion
Amala Villavalan – Upper Merion