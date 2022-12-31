The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media 2022 Golf All-Area Team – PA Prep Live

It was a successful season on the links for Golfers in The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media area.

Central Bucks West’s Chase Feraco and Ryan Quinn closed the season strong. Feraco won the Suburban One League Championship with a 1-under 70 at Five Ponds Golf Club in Warminster, finishing fifth in District 1 and 23rd in the state. Quinn placed eighth in the district and qualified for states.

Tyler Leyden and Kevin Lafond led La Salle to its 20th Philadelphia Catholic League Championship since 2000. Leyden shot a 76 at the PCL Championships while Lafond shot an 80. Leyden finished 10th at the state Championship while Lafond finished 23rd.

Player of the Year Noah Moelter, a Central Bucks South senior, found success at the league, district and state level. They finished third at the SOL Championship, fourth in the district and sixth in the state.

Springfield-Montco’s Adam Fluehr also impressed on the biggest stages. They finished fifth in the SOL Championship, 13th in District 1 and 10th at states.

On the girls side, Lola Barnett won her third PCL Championship in as many tries. She shot a 12-over 82 at the Jeffersonville Golf Club. Barnett finished first among girls and third overall in the PCL in regular season points. She finished tied for 21st at states.

CB West’s Abbey Lynn won her second straight SOL Championship by one stroke, topping Plymouth Whitemarsh’s Rhianna Gooneratne. Lynn went on to finish ninth at the District 1 Championships and eighth at states. Gooneratne finished second at districts and 11th at states.

CB East’s Elle Lundquist finished third at the SOL Championship while North Penn’s Hayley Ekert and Souderton’s Alli Engart tied for fourth. Ekert placed sixth in District 1 and 19th in the state while Engart finished 10th at districts.

The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media 2022 Golf All-Area Team

Boys

First team

Noah Moelter – Central Bucks South

Chase Feraco – Central Bucks West

Ryan Quinn – Central Bucks West

Kevin Lafond – La Salle

Tyler Leyden – La Salle

Adam Fluehr – Springfield Montco

Second team

Brady Conlon – Archbishop Carroll

Wills Dunsmore – Central Bucks East

Scott Hughes – La Salle

Ethan Martin – La Salle

John Stevenson—La Salle

Evan Rosenstein – Plymouth Whitemarsh

Honorable mention

Abington: Jacob Reibstein

Archbishop Carroll: Matt Huchalla, Jake Johnson

Archbishop Wood: Gavin Dominico

Dock Mennonite Academy: Dylan Gable

Hatboro-Horsham: Brent Glah

Jenkintown: Will Gouveia

Lansdale Catholic: Jake Benner

La Salle: Colin Broderick, George Deming, Joe Halferty, Will Huntley, Ian Natale

Lower Moreland: Noah Archibald, Matt Dymoski

Methacton: Matthew Rieger

North Penn: Daniel Steinmetz

Plymouth Whitemarsh: Jeremy Segal

Pope John Paul II: Jack Brennan

Quakertown: Brady Gallagher

Souderton: Jacob Dommel

Upper Dublin: Al Eby

Girls

First team

Lola Barnett – Archbishop Wood

Elle Lundquist – Central Bucks East

Abbey Lynn – Central Bucks West

Hayley Ekert – North Penn

Rhianna Gooneratne – Plymouth Whitemarsh

Alli Engert – Souderton

Second team

Emma Reilly – Central Bucks South

Sammy Fuchs – Hatboro-Horsham

Kate Thomas – Methacton

Alyssa Schuebel – Upper Merion

Audrey Schuebel – Upper Merion

Amala Villavalan – Upper Merion