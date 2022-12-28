The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media 2022 Boys Soccer All-Area Teams – PA Prep Live

Local soccer fields saw plenty of success from The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media teams in 2022.

Springfield-Montco captured its first District 1 Championship in Class 3A and made a run to its first-ever PIAA final.

Pennridge and Central Bucks East both qualified for the state 4A tournament, the Rams claimed the first state win in program history.

Faith Christian advanced to the PIAA-1A semifinals after the Lions earned a third consecutive district crown.

Both Pennridge and Springfield along with Suburban One League Liberty Division champ Abington have two players earn selection to this year’s All-Area First Team.

Rams senior defender Shane Velez, the 2022 All-Area Boys Soccer Athlete of the Year, finished with 17 goals and eight assists and was named Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association (PSCA) Male Player of the Year and was also selected to the United Soccer Coaches Boys High School All-America Team.

Fellow Pennridge senior defender Thomas McKinney joins Velez on the first team, McKinney helping the Rams post 11 shutouts and was an All-SOL Colonial Division first team selection.

Springfield junior Riley Martin powered the Spartans offense, scoring 34 goals and collecting 15 assists in earning SOL Freedom Division MVP and United Soccer Coaches Region II (East) All-America honors.

Senior goalkeeper Julian Casabon-Aznar posted 14 shutouts for 3A state runner-up Springfield, three of them coming in the postseason.

Abington Liam Hartman, the SOL Liberty MVP earned a place on the United Soccer Coaches Region II (East) All-America ad PSCA all-state teams after finishing with 26 goals and 11 assists. Galloping Ghosts senior defender Drew Paxson, an All-SOL Liberty First Team pick for a second straight year, aided Abington in recording eight shutouts.

La Salle senior Seth Michalak and Faith Christian junior Benny Goodrich both named to the PSAC All-State teams.

Central Bucks South senior midfielder Sean Rieber was an All-SOL Colonial first-team pick that helped the Titans claim the division title and reach the District 1-4A quarterfinals. Upper Dublin senior Miles Bondi was a First Team All-SOL Liberty midfielder for a Cardinals side that reached the district second round.

Germantown Academy senior Tyler Weiss was Inter-Ac League MVP as the Patriots tied for second in the league and made the PAISAA quarterfinals.

2022 The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Boys Soccer All-Area Teams

FIRST TEAM

Miles Bondi, Sr., Upper Dublin

Benny Goodrich, Jr., Faith Christian

Liam Hartman, Sr., Abington

Riley Martin, Jr., Springfield-Montco

Thomas McKinney, Sr., Pennridge

Seth Michalak, Sr., La Salle

Drew Paxson, Sr., Abington

Sean Rieber, Sr., Central Bucks South

Shane Velez, Sr., Pennridge

Tyler Weiss, Sr., Germantown Academy

Julian Casabon-Aznar (GK), Sr., Springfield-Montco

SECOND TEAM

Brandon Epstein, Sr., Central Bucks East

Jake Freedman, Sr., Hatboro-Horsham

Zach Frederick, Sr., Dock Mennonite

Jared Hess, Sr., Pennridge

Ziggy McFarlane, Sr. Wissahickon

Colin O’Hara, Sr., Central Bucks South

Enzo Petruzzelli, Jr., Archbishop Wood

Giuseppe Propato, Sr. Archbishop Wood

Peter Schmidt, Sr., Springfield-Montco

Eli Torrey, Sr., Germantown Academy

CJ Dimmick (GK), Sr., Pennridge

HONORABLE MENTION

Abington: Braedan Brownholtz, Jr., Kevin Kretschman (GK), Sr., Jose Martinez, Sr., Daniel Oliveira, So.

Abington Friends: MJ Kieran, Sr.

Academy New Church: Callum Glenn, Sr.

Archbishop Carroll: Jack Gallagher, Jr.

Archbishop Wood: Julian Naumenko (GK), Jr., Logan Pietrzak, Sr.

Central Bucks East: Luke Christmas, Sr., Michael Montabana, Jr., Dylan Walker, Sr.

Central Bucks South: Nolan Helsel, Sr., Andre Medl, Sr., Michael Nemec (GK), Sr., Thijs Popma, Sr.

Central Bucks West: Eddie Rafalowski, Jr., Ben Sterling, Sr., Cole Young, Sr.

Cheltenham: Cameron Rhoades, Jr.

Dock Mennonite: Cameron LeSuer, Jr., John O’Donnell, Sr.

Faith Christian: Logan Moore, Jr., Colin Moyer, Jr., Ryan Noel, So.

Germantown Academy: Jake Kafrissen, Sr., Colin Leon, Sr., Jack Strauss, Sr., Nicholas Venziale, Sr.

Hatboro-Horham: Isaac Kakiko, Jr., Jacob Kim, Sr.

Jenkintown: Tommy Siguenza, Sr., Shawn Spoerl, Jr.

La Salle: Nick Colletti, Sr., Aidan Jaggers, Sr., Dylan Marco, Sr.

Lansdale Catholic: Pat Cole, So., Gianluca D’Alterio, Jr., Matt Schaefer, Jr., Kam Schmidt, Sr.

Lower Moreland: Ian Alicea, Sr., Gabe Krutsinger, Sr., Sam Morris, Sr.

Methacton: Brayden Ahlum, Sr., Braden Kavanagh, Sr., Tony Paone, Sr., Zach Willen, Sr.

Norristown: Adan Morales, Sr.

North Penn: Nate Kim, Sr., Ryan Miller, Sr.

Phil-Mont Christian: Ewan Chi, Charlie Livingston.

Plymouth Whitemarsh: Mason Clatterback, Sr., Sam Cohen, Sr.

Pope John Paul II: Ben Bosio, Jr., Mark Heffner, Jr., Ben Rubinich, Sr.

Souderton: Ty Quintois, Sr.

Upper Dublin: Elias Abebe, Sr., Gabe Copley (GK), Jr., Nick Fiore, Sr., Daniel Gorman, Sr., Chris McMeel, Sr., Erik Petushi, Sr..

Upper Merion: Casey Lamey, Sr., Sean Rogers, Fr., Ben Wintersteen, So.

Upper Moreland: Max Gerlach, Sr., Mike Scollon, Sr.

William Tennent: Connor Hanratty, Jr.

Wissahickon: Blake McClintic, Sr., Michael Om, Sr.