The remarkable story of Lathan Ransom

The Ohio State football team had been searching for a safety to replace Jordan Fuller’s impact since he left the Buckeyes after the 2019 season. Safety was the weakest position for the Buckeyes in both 2020 and 2021. That’s no longer the case in 2021.

Part of that is because of Lathan Ransom. Ransom was recently named a semi-finalist for the Thorpe Award, which is given to the nation’s best defensive back. Ransom’s story is quite remarkable given the amount of adversity he has faced in his career.

Ransom has had to deal with a rash of injuries since he joined the Ohio State football program back in 2020. He hardly played that season because of a myriad of injuries. He played in all of the Buckeyes’ games last year but suffered a broken leg in the Rose Bowl.

Ransom was able to work extremely hard rehabbing the injury and win a starting job as one of the three safeties in Jim Knowles’ new defense. Since then, Ransom has had a solid year. It’s been so solid that he has a chance to win a national award less than a year removed from breaking his leg.

The Ohio State football team needed Ransom’s play this year

It’s really nice to see Ransom have the sort of success that he’s had this year. The Buckeyes needed an improved defense and they have one. Ransom has 29 tackles, one interception, a pass defended, and a forced fumble so far this season. He’s done a little bit of everything.

Better yet, he’s proven to be a guy that can be relied upon. He has usurped Josh Proctor as a starter and has proven that he deserves it. Not only does he make plays all over the field, but he doesn’t make the stupid play that gives up big yards. That’s the biggest reason why he was able to win that starting spot.

I don’t think that Ransom will win the Thorpe award, but it’s still nice to see him get some consideration. The Buckeyes are going to need his play down the stretch, starting this week in Happy Valley. This will be Ohio State’s toughest challenge yet.