The recruits break down exactly what they loved about the big Tennessee win

They all had loads of fun, too. DawgNation has been chronicling the responses from some of the many top prospects and UGA commitments that were at that game. The guys were all asked variants of the following questions about their time in Athens.

What will they always remember?

What stood out?

What was their favorite part?

Is Georgia going to get everrrrrrybody?

Their answers (well, except for that last one) will all follow below.

Undecided All-American LB Tyler Atkinson (2026): “It was a big feeling inside of me. I can’t explain it. The energy was crazy for the big game of two top teams. There were a lot of 5-star top players there that I got to talk and chill with. The coaches made time to talk to me a lot. That was big for me because a lot of older guys were there. Then Nolan Smith and Nakobe Dean taking time with me at this big game was huge. I look up to those two. I watch what they do to be their best and how they make their teams better.”

Undecided 4-star OL Daniel Calhoun (2024): “They played really well. The Offensive line stood out to me. That’s the loudest I’ve ever heard it in Athens.”

Undecided 4-star ATH KingJoseph Edwards (2024): “Everything they do is impressive. The Georgia defense was aggressive from the start. The Vols have one of the best receivers in college football and they contained him the entire game. Very effective defense.”

Georgia 4-star OT commitment Monroe Freeling (2023) is what he will always remember: “When it started to rain, everyone banded together and just got louder. That’s when everyone really started to get into it, it was awesome!”

Georgia 5-star CB commitment AJ Harris (2023): “I’m ready to be a ‘Dawg and take a spot in that secondary. Can’t wait to play in that atmosphere.”

Georgia 3-star WR commitment Yazeed Haynes (2023): “The thing that impressed me the most was how efficient the offense was in the first half. The run-and-pass game was looking very good. I was also impressed with the defense and how they shut down the Tennessee offense. I also loved the atmosphere of the stadium.”

Undecided 4-star QB Antwaan Hill Jr. (2025): “It was a great atmosphere there Saturday. I loved it.”

More Hill on his favorite part of the game: “When Stetson ran it in for the first TD and flexed his muscles.”

Undecided 5-star EDGE Eddrick Houston (2024): “The environment and how loud it was during every aspect of the game stood out to me. Every third down and how loud the crowd got stood out to me. Everything about [it] was awesome from the atmosphere to then getting to talk to the coaches.”

Georgia 4-star DT commitment Jamaal Jarrett (2023): “The rain was not going to stop us commits from screaming for our ‘Dawgs.’

More from Jarrett (2023): “The atmosphere was the best I’ve seen ever. The defense showed out that’s what stood out to me. A lot of guys got sacks. Joshua Miller and I were lit the whole time and got the student section hype, too. I had fun in the rain.”

Undecided 3-star WR Amari Jefferson (2024): “I had a wonderful visit. I just love the atmosphere and competition level. Georgia is the best of the best. The crowd was bananas. It was truly an awesome experience.”

Undecided All-American QB Julian “Ju Ju” Lewis (2026): “The fans and the energy in the stadium was special”

Undecided 5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV (2023): “I don’t know if my feelings for Georgia can get any stronger. Getting a chance to see that defense live and watching them dominate the way they did just confirmed who the best team and coaching staff is in college football.”

Undecided 5-star OT/DE David Sanders Jr. (2025): “It was amazing. At the moment, I couldn’t even describe what exactly I was feeling. I was just happy to just be considered one of the top players to be invited there. That experience was like nothing else for sure. I was just glad I was able to be there.”

Undecided unranked OL Cortez Smith (2025): “They said they were going to manhandle Tennessee before the game and they did just that. The O-line is definitely growing and turning into a complete beast.”

Undecided 5-star OT Mason Short (2025): “It was an amazing atmosphere. Their guys handled business as they usually do.”

Undecided 5-star ATH Cameron Sparks (2025): “The energy that the crowd gave off was on a whole different level. I also thought Georgia’s defense played extremely well. Especially lining up against one of the best offenses in college football.”

Georgia 3-star ATH commitment Sacovie White (2024): “Just the atmosphere was great. The fans really won the game for us.”

Georgia 4-star LB commitment Raylen Wilson (2023): “The energy between the Hedges was like no other this weekend. The defense did great against the No. 1 offense.”

Georgia PK commitment Peyton Woodring (2023): “It was awesome. The defense showed up and quieted them quickly and the offense ran with it. The energy in the stadium was unreal.”

Undecided 5-star S Peyton Woodyard (2024): “I enjoyed the defensive scheme that was used by Georgia’s defense to slow down the Tennesee offense. I loved the way that Georgia Flew around on defense as a whole and the defensive backs really stood out for me because they were smart and physical.”

More Woodyard (2024): “Amazing game day experience. It was so loud and the fans are dedicated. Even in the rain.”

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with 2023 commits CJ Allen, AJ Harris and Jamaal Jarrett.