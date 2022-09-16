The Recorder – Spectators to ‘celebrate the arts and each other’ at Parlor Performances Ensemble show

SHELBURNE FALLS — When spectators visit the Shelburne-Buckland Community Center on Sunday, they’ll experience what dancer and choreographer Karen Shulda describes as “a celebration of life expressed through the arts.”

The show, presented by the Parlor Performances Ensemble, will start at 2 pm and will feature original dance, music, poetry and theater from a variety of performers.

This is the second performance from the Parlor Performances Ensemble. Shulda said the group came together to perform as “a service to the community,” holding its first show in June 2021.

“I am most excited to get all of us together with the community and audience. We will set the energy of coming back together after two years of anxiety and grieving,” Shulda commented, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attendees will enjoy two new musical numbers performed by Louella Atherton, Laura Josephs and Katherine McKay. People will also see Shulda’s newly choreographed dance “In Waltz Time.” The trio of Dancers will perform a dance to Patti Page’s “Tennessee Waltz.”

“The dance focuses on resilience and recovery,” Shulda explained.

Another newly choreographed dance for the show was created by Cynthia James. James’ dance “Grief” was created in response to the deaths of several loved ones in a short period of time, and was inspired by a message from Nick Cave, musician, philosopher and cultural icon.

Nearly all the performers are local residents, Shulda said. The youngest is 16 years old and the oldest is 86.

Poet Bill Mailler will also share his work. He has a Master’s degree in Poetry and a doctorate in Psychology from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He practiced Zen Buddhism for 12 years and is currently at work on a non-fiction book, tentatively titled “Standing in the Doorway of Truth.”

Admission to Sunday’s performance is free, although donations will be accepted.

“Please come and celebrate the arts and each other,” Shulda said.

