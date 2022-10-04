The Recorder – CROP Hunger Walk marching toward $1M cumulative fundraising goal

GREENFIELD — Roughly 100 people from Franklin County and the North Quabbin area gathered for this year’s CROP Hunger Walk on Sunday, stepping further toward a decades-strong cumulative fundraising goal of $1 million.

The CROP Hunger Walk is an annual fundraising occasion Hosted by a different church in Franklin County each year, with $922,177.29 having been raised since the tradition began in 1987. Organizer Steve Damon said the event typically raises around $20,000 per year, with 75% of the money going to help fight hunger internationally through Church World Service and 25% of the money directly benefiting five Franklin County organizations.

Members of 20 church groups began Sunday’s walk at the United Methodist Church. They made a short loop along Federal and High Streets before returning to the starting location.

Kurt Pearson, a member of the United Methodist Church’s mutual ministry team, recited a prayer before walkers embarked from the parking lot, thanking God for the opportunity to help on a “beautiful fall day.”

“It’s a real privilege for us to host,” he said. “Most of us who are here have participated for many years.”

“It really is a county-wide event that … shows the heart and soul of this community,” said Adam Smedberg, community engagement specialist for Church World Service.

Nancy Parland of Shelburne Falls’ Trinity Church said she attended the walk due to the prevalence of food insecurity in the region.

“Hunger is so widespread that it’s important to support our neighbors,” she said.

“It’s also just a great time for small churches to get together with others,” said the Rev. Marguerite Sheehan of Trinity Church. She noted her church has been participating for “uncountable years.”

Aside from bringing locals together to fight food insecurity, the CROP Hunger Walk also raises awareness more broadly, Damon said.

“We have enough food for everybody … but we need to get the people and governments to step up,” he said.

Additionally, Damon announced that, starting in 2023, there will be a stronger emphasis on climate awareness through the CROP Hunger Walk. This, he explained, was necessitated by how climate change-induced natural disasters amplify food insecurity.

“Rather than be reactive, we’re proactive,” Damon said, “and we need to be more proactive nowadays.”

