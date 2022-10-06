The Recorder – Country Club of Greenfield ready for Mass Golf Women’s Fall Cup

The Country Club of Greenfield will be well represented at the 2022 Mass Golf Women’s Fall Cup next week.

The team of Teresa Varner, Elaine Goodhind, Donna Woodcock, Sue O’Connor, Ann McHugh and TC Emerson will be one of 22 squads headed to the Renaissance Golf Club in Haverhill on Oct. 11, as the group took home their regional title to qualify for the Women’s Cup.

It’s the first time CCG has sent a team since 2020, and the first time all six women will compete in the Cup.

“I’m so proud of them,” CCG team Captain Liz Dolby said. “They’re an awesome group. I’m so thrilled they’re going.”

The team wasn’t just handed a spot in the cup. The Qualifying round is split into 22 divisions, with the CCG Squad forced to compete against three other Clubs to earn a spot at Renaissance. The scoring for Qualifying play, as well as the Cup, is 2-Person Best Ball. Varner and Goodhind were in the A slot, Woodcock and O’Connor handled the B slot and McHugh and Emerson were in the C spot.

CCG opened the Qualifying round in September with a trip out to the Wahconah Country Club where it faced the Country Club of Pittsfield’s squad.

CCG picked up a win, but faced its toughest test in its second match against the Wahconah Country Club. The match took place at the Country Club of Greenfield and CCG came out with a big win, putting them ahead by four strokes going into the final match of the Qualifying round.

“You have to get out of the gate early in this tournament,” Dolby said. “They beat Wahconah which is always one of the toughest teams to beat in that region. They win it almost every year. Being up four strokes is a big lead. They were in a really good position.”

The final match of the Qualifying round was supposed to be against the Waubeeka Springs Golf Course in Williamstown, but the match was cancelled. With CCG holding such a big lead, the match was never rescheduled, leading to the Country Club of Greenfield moving on to the Fall Cup.

“I was so sad they couldn’t play at Waubeeka, it’s such a beautiful course,” Dolby said. “I had total confidence they were going to win that match if they played it. I felt really good about our team. Once you play as partners and things start going well, you really Accelerate and keep getting better.”

The team heading to Renaissance has never played in a Fall Cup before, as there are no members from that 2020 CCG team on this year’s squad. Dolby was one of the members on the 2020 team, and as Captain of this year’s side, has been giving the players advice and knowledge going in.

The Fall Cup Championship field will consist of each region’s winning team sending six players to compete in a Four-Ball stroke play format.

“I’ll give them the same advice I give them all the time; I want them to see it, feel it and trust it,” Dolby said. “It’s the best ball of partners, but everyone needs to play their own game. You can’t get ahead of yourself and think you need to make a par when you can’t.”

CCG took seventh in the first Fall Cup the club had ever participated in back in 2020. Dolby hopes this team can beat that finish, but is just hoping they have a great experience at the prestigious tournament.

“I just want them to experience it,” Dolby said. “I want them to have a great time and come back with the memories of playing in this huge event. It’s so special to be a part of it. Mass Golf does a great job of making it a big deal and making it a great experience. I’m hoping they can beat our finish from 2020.”