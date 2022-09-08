The Recorder – Bulletin Board: FCBOA offering instructional course for basketball refs

The Franklin County Basketball Officials Association will conduct an instructional course for interested basketball referees during September and October. The course will include 10 sessions. Instructional classes will be offered at the Deerfield Inn at the convenience of class participants. The cost is $50.

Members of the FCBOA officiate scholastic basketball games in Hampshire and Franklin County and encourage both the enforcement of the rules of the National Federation of High Schools and scholastic norms and values.

All FCBOA members must pass the NFHS rules examination, attend a rules interpretation meeting and participate in an on-court clinic. FCBOA has appropriate fitness standards for members of the group and must pass a background check conducted by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association.

Any person interested in becoming a member of the FCBOA should email president Richard Kilhart at [email protected]

Golf

Thomas Women’s

The Thomas Women’s League wrapped up its season on Wednesday, with Deb Cote shooting a 47 in the final playoff round to win the league.

Sally Malloy took second with a 48, Jenn Murphy earned third with a 49 and Leslie Heath settled for fourth with a 53. Sally Barnard won closest to the pin on No. 7 (six feet, 8.5 inches).

CCG

Greenfield’s John Zaniewski knocked his fourth career hole-in-one on Wednesday, doing so at the Country Club of Greenfield.

Zaniewski made the shot on No. 15, using a 6 iron to sink the ace from 155 yards out. Jack Varner and Jim Tudryn were witnesses.

Knights of Columbus

Charlie Peters had the top score of plus-6, followed by Bob Bourbeau with a plus-5 in the Knights of Columbus League at Thomas Memorial on Wednesday.

Bourbeau shot the low Gross of 36. In closest to the pin Nick Worthley won on No. 7 (eight feet, three inches) and Joe Niedbala won on No. 9 (4-4).

Crumpin-Fox

The Crumpin-Fox Club held its Club Championship over the weekend, with Jill Waldron taking home her second straight title on the Women’s side. Jodi Hoynoski had the low net score.

On the men’s side, Keith Burch came out as champion, leading wire-to-wire. Jay Lyke carded the low net score.