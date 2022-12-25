The Recorder – ‘A win-win’: Kiwanis Club took reins of sheriff’s office golf tournament for Warm the Children

GREENFIELD — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was struggling to find volunteers for its beloved Warm the Children Golf Tournament when the Greenfield Kiwanis Club pitched an idea: What if the Kiwanis took over the tournament and used it as a prime fundraiser for the club, with a portion of proceeds going to Warm the Children?

“We gladly accepted them as partners,” Sheriff Christopher Donelan recalled.

The 2023 Kiwanis Warm the Children Golf Tournament is slated for the Country Club of Greenfield on May 15, the day after Mother’s Day, as it has always been. Kiwanis Club member Phil Corrinet, one of the tournament’s organizers, said last year’s event generated roughly $5,000, with about 25% going to the charity.

The Greenfield Recorder started Warm the Children in 1993. The annual winter donation drive, which runs through the end of December, provided new coats and clothes to about 800 children last year, raising $64,702 to cover expenses.

Corrinet spearheads the tournament because she and her wife and fellow Kiwanis Club member, Anne, are golfers. They explained that it costs $100 to join the tournament and $1,000 in prizes are dispensed to winning foursomes in a number of categories.

“The people who show up love it. It is a fun tournament,” Corrinet said, adding that, for many golfers, the Kiwanis Warm the Children Golf Tournament is their first one of the season. “It’s so early in the year, they don’t care if they stink. If they don’t hit the ball, well, they don’t get upset.”

According to Greenfield Recorder Business Manager Patti Wasilewski, who coordinates Warm the Children in partnership with Community Action Pioneer Valley, this year’s goal is to raise $75,000, which would be enough to distribute $80 clothing gift cards to 900 people. These gift cards are provided to Community Action for distribution, and can be used in store or online to buy clothing for each qualifying child, 12 or younger.

“Donations in any amount are greatly appreciated for this wonderful program,” Wasilewski said.

Abaz Cecunjanin, who has owned the Country Club of Greenfield for 11 years, said he is happy to open his business to an amazing community event for an important charity. They said the country club first got involved when Norma Lovett was organizing the tournament. Lovett, the longtime administrative assistant at the sheriff’s office, had spearheaded the event’s organizing for 11 years but retired in 2019. She died in June 2021.

Donelan said the golf tournament predates his time as sheriff, with Lovett starting the fundraiser as a spaghetti supper.

“From that came the desire to do more, and bigger,” he said, adding that Lovett raised tens of thousands of dollars for Warm the Children. “They have never, ever not sold out their foursomes.”

Corrinet said the benefit has had a positive ripple effect across Warm the Children, the Kiwanis and the country club since the Kiwanis took over.

“The transition was rather smooth,” they said. “I think it’s a win-win for everybody.”

