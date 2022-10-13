The Recorder – 25 artists selling work at Shelburne Falls market

SHELBURNE FALLS — Twenty-five artists will sell their goods at The Mill at Shelburne Falls as part of Saturday’s Millworks! Makers and Arts Market.

Attendees will be invited to tour the artists’ studios at 49 Conway St., as well as shop for handmade gifts. The event will be held from 10 am to 4 pm

Most artists moved their studios into the building in 2019.

“By the time we had a mass of artists to create a market, COVID hit,” said Event Committee Chair Sue McFarland.

This seasonal market first came into being after the COVID-19 Pandemic had begun, so all previous markets were held outside as a health safety precaution.

“This is the first time we can open the building and see what this space is about,” McFarland continued.

McFarland is an artist herself, specializing in traditional felt making. By taking sheep wool and adding water, she creates a textile material that she then uses to make finished products. She started by making scarves, but has since expanded to making Gathering baskets and wall hangings.

“It is great to have fellow artists in the building,” she said of the roughly 40 artists who rent space at The Mill at Shelburne Falls. “There is a sense of community.”

Among the features of the market are Tours of The Handle Factory clay studio, which includes 14 electric Pottery wheels, a slab roller, two electric kilns, 140 square feet of table Workspace and a glazing area. Tours are led by founder and potter Molly Cantor.

Also at the market will be woodworker Pat Moriarty of the Conway Chair Co., which makes handcrafted chairs, tables and stools.

“His work is recognized not only to be of the highest quality, but for its ability to stand the test of time and is proudly passed down and enjoyed through generations,” an event press release states.

“The mill used to be the site of manufacturing of America’s oldest cutlery,” McFarland noted. “Its current use is an Homage to the ingenuity and creativity here.”

