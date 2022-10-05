The Record Delta | WVWC, NDHS partner in creative, performing arts





BUCKHANNON — On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, West Virginia Wesleyan College Interim President James Moore and Notre Dame High School Principal Kelly Light signed an executive agreement for the partnership between institutions for their creative and performative arts.

According to the agreement signed, West Virginia Wesleyan College will employ an instructor to teach in the Performing Arts Conservatory at Notre Dame High School. Pippa McGinley, a 2022 WVWC graduate, took the position at Notre Dame High School to facilitate their show choir program, the “Shamrocks” to prepare for the school’s musical theater and thespian performances and competitions.

West Virginia Wesleyan College also agreed to provide performing space for up to three Notre Dame High School Productions in the Virginia Thomas Law Center for the Performing Arts annually. Notre Dame students will be eligible to receive unique Scholarship opportunities through WVWC, while also receiving the opportunity to interact regularly with the college’s faculty, staff and students.

Interim WVWC President Dr. James Moore stated he is very excited for this agreement as he spent the first 15 years of his career at Wesleyan teaching Musicians and is a musician himself. They noticed the impact COVID-19 made on students involved in the performing arts and the increased struggle to showcase the arts. “Art washes away the dust of our Everyday lives and any chance we get to support the people who want to pursue Careers in arts, we should do it,” Interim President Dr. Moore stated. “The quality of all Notre Dame High School students is well-known to us and we applaud the teachers there for their focus on the whole student body, for providing a thoughtfully rigorous environment and for doing so in such a Holistic manner. We truly believe that this is the first step of many for our two institutions. The sky is the limit.”

NDHS Principal Kelly Light shared, “We cannot undervalue what the arts have brought to students and how they have helped students work through the daily challenges of life. Notre Dame High School is thrilled to forge a partnership with West Virginia Wesleyan College. We are incredibly excited to work with such a prestigious institution, not only for the growth of our Performing Arts Conservatory program, but also for the potential opportunities for all Notre Dame students. As institutions with shared Christian values ​​and an emphasis on academic rigor, we believe WVWC is a great fit for our college-bound students and look forward to working with WVWC to show them all the college has to offer.”