The Record Delta | Varsity B-UMS Volleyball rebounds from loss with win over RLBMS

TENNERTON — The Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School varsity volleyball team improved their overall record to 5-3 following a pair of wins last week against the East Fairmont Hornets on Monday, September 19 and then against the Rival Robert L. Bland Lady Patriots on Wednesday, September 21.

Against East Fairmont, the Little Lady Buccaneers won the first set 25 to 13 before dropping the second set 25 to 15, setting up a Winner takes all third set. The Hornets ultimately prevailed in the third set, winning a tightly contested affair by a score of 25 to 20. Alicia Cogar and Avery Hamer tied for the team lead in kills against the Hornets with 5 apiece. Hamer also led the team with 6 aces. Kenzie Egress racked up a team-high 8 assists, while Becca Pastorius amassed an impressive 11 digs.

Little Lady Buccaneers’ head Coach Sheena Westfall spoke on her group’s performance against the Hornets, saying, “This group of girls has a bulldog tenacity. We came out strong in the first set but our own Mistakes got us in the end. We have several girls that are and can serve Rockets, but tonight it hurts us. We have been working on serving hard but being able to keep the ball in play. These girls are fun to watch and when it all comes together they are really going to be a blast to see play.”

Following a tough three-set loss to the Hornets, the Little Lady Buccaneers made their return to the court just two days later on Wednesday September 21 vs. Robert L. Bland. The Little Lady Buccaneers got off to a slow start dropping the first set to the Lady Patriots by a final score of 25 to 17. After suffering a setback in the first set, the Little Lady Buccaneers rebounded with a dominant win in the second set by a final score of 25 to 11 to set up a Winner takes all third set. While the Lady Patriots made it a close contest throughout, ultimately Coach Westfall’s team prevailed in the decisive third set by a final score of 25 to 18. Hamer led the Little Lady Bucs in Kills with 10 and digs with 22. Alicia Cogar collected the team’s only block of the day, while Jayla Westfall showed off her talent for setting up teammates with a team-high 13 assists. Becca Pastorius amassed 10 aces as she showed a soft touch when serving all day long.

Coach Westfall was beaming with pride talking about her team’s thrilling three-set rivalry win, saying, “The girls finally did it! We won a game that went into 3 sets. The girls have seemed to lose our three-set games right at the last 2 points, but tonight they really wanted it and it showed. We were not playing to our abilities in the first set, too many errors that are easily fixable. At the end of the first set, I told the girls we seemed to get all the mistakes we could possibly have out in that set now it was time to refocus and regroup and get the job done. I told them we needed to focus on playing our game and work on one point at a time. The girls did what was asked of them. Before the third set, I asked the girls if we have won a third set game yet. They said no with one player responding third times a charm. I told the girls Tonight is the night to reach our goal of winning that third set, no Backing down, and leave it all on the court. I have faith in these girls they can do big things on the floor and I hope Tonight they found that faith and confidence in themselves and each other as a team.”

Coach Westfall and the Little Lady Buccaneers varsity volleyball team will be back in action on Saturday, October 1 as they travel to Clarksburg for a tournament hosted by Washington Irving Middle School. The Little Lady Buccaneers are scheduled to play New Martinsville, Belington, Shady and Oak Glen throughout the course of tournament play.